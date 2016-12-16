So you want to rock the latest winter fashions yet your bank account doesn’t justify you heading over to Nordstrom’s and Sak’s for the latest fashions! Don’t worry, your Boss look won’t suffer. Just put these looks on your Christmas wish list and give it to your beau!

We’re bringing last year’s winter fashions back to accentuate your look with the same high-end quality fashions that you put away at the end of last winter. After all, we don’t want to kill your budget!

Leopard prints, military style jackets and animal prints are back and bigger than ever. You’ll defiantly have all eyes on you with your new look. To help me out, I spoke with Candance Pilgram-Simmon, Owner and Fashion Stylist of All That & More of Culver City, CA. She stated “women will want to mix and match different fashion trends to personalize their look. Add jewelry, a belt, color, and layering to create their style. If they must make a purchase, then ensure it’s something of high quality that will last and come back in season.”

The prints have been brought back by designers renewing the statement that prints bring out the wilder side in women and calling for boots with no showing of skin in freezing weather. Leopard and animal prints is seen in many fashions this winter from dresses to handbags and other accessories.

When you know the importance of accessories, you don’t mind walking on the wild side. Calf hair leopard print belt, black calf hair clutch/wristlet, and red calf hair business card holder/key ring wallet can complete any outfit. It’s time to accessorize!

For colors, the reds, warm taupe, rush meadow (green), rusts with burnt orange and ginger, purple-violet, spicy mustard (yellow), 50 shades of grey and blues accents are must haves.

Full skirts have a completely new look this season combined with a fitted jacket and tall boots for a sexy romantic look.

The sexy, tall knee high boots are back this fall and are the footwear of choice with everything from skirts to gauchos. Flat heels are in this season as well.

Fringe suede cross body bags are very popular this year and is another must have for this season.

Some other must haves this season are big ethnic jewelry and bold cuff bracelets, cropped pants, and military style jackets and coats as well as animal prints and fur trims.

All That and More is an upscale boutique store. They offer the celebrity experience to the everyday person that desires to enhance their personal style. Their style is comfy, classy, and casual, with an edge. They are a 4 time award winning boutique store. Some of their VIP clients include Vanessa Bell Calloway, Loretta Devine, Marla Gibbs, Kim Whitley, Dawn Lewis and R& B singer Kenny Lattimore, to name a few.

If you are working on a budget, we encourage you to pay in cash. However, if cash is an option, unlike many small boutique stores All That & More continues to find ways to give you MORE! They offer a payment plan that allows clients to purchase the items they want now but can afford them. For the fashionista on a budget yet loves to splurge from time to time, Candance offers a consignment section featuring higher end fashions such as Louboutin’s, Gucci and more. So this could be a great way for you to get rid of some of the items in your wardrobe and make some money to help your budget. Visit All That & More Boutique online.

Contributor: Cozette M. White, MBA

Photo Credit: Candance Pilgram-Simmon of All That & More Boutique

A transformational speaker and money coach, Cozette M. White, MBA, helps women gain focus, clarity and take control of finances with confidence. With more than 20 years of experience managing portfolios in excess of $500M, and with Cozette’s unique exhilarating presence that transforms limiting beliefs, Cozette takes limited beliefs to limitless. The sky is truly the only limit for everyone!