Upscale Magazine is excited to partner with Media Mogul Louis Carr for the first annual “Dirty Little Secrets: Men Only Edition“ conference to be held October 13th and 14th in Chicago, IL. One of the first conferences designed to empower men, the gathering and exchange of information will focus on topics including money, relationships, entrepreneurship and health.

Being presented at the Hyatt Centric, Magnificent Mile, the conference will host more than 20 distinguished panelists and speakers, including business leaders, celebrities and influencers from across the country. Keynote speakers include Bob Johnson, Founder of BET, Chris Gardner, Speaker and Author and Daymond John of Shark Tank.

“I am doing this conference because I want to give men an experience to share, learn, and grow in crucial areas such as family, finance, health and personal reinvention”, says Louis Carr. “I felt Chicago was the perfect location for the conference, my hope is that it can serve as a beacon of light in a city that is getting so much negative press.”

Conference participants also include Hip-hop icon, Doug E. Fresh, Actor, Jay Ellis, award winning Journalist, Sway Calloway, Style Expert, Lloyd Boston, Aetna former Chairman & CEO, Ron Williams, Ariel Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Rogers, Luster Products President, Jory Luster, business executive, Kevin Newell, Hedrick & Struggles Managing Partner, Billy Dexter, NBC Anchor, Art Norman, United Airlines executive vice president, Brett Hart, Firth Third Market President Eric Smith, Fellowship Chicago, Pastor Charles Jenkins, and Cook County Health and Hospitals System, Instructor of Urology, Dr. Courtney Hollowell. Comedian and Actor, G-Thang will host the event with music by with DJ D-Nice.

For more information or to register, visit dlsmen.com.