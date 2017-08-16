Fresh off the release of the flawlessly fabulous August cover of Upscale magazine featuring Survivor’s Remorse leading ladies Tichina Arnold, Teyonah Parris and Erica Ash, Starz and the trailblazing lifestyle publication presented an exclusive celebratory dinner at the ultra-chic American Cut Steakhouse in the swanky Buckhead area of Atlanta in honor of the new season and the 2017 End-of-Summer Issue.

Curated by Upscale Executive Editor Satchel B. Jester, Jr., the evening, titled “The Champions Table”, hosted the issue’s covergirls along with co-stars RonReaco Lee, Jessie T. Usher and notable celebrities and influencers including Upscale magazine founder Bernard Bronner, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Derek J. (Fashion Queens), Catherine Brewton (BMI), Angel McCoughtry (Atlanta Dream), Reginald Alston (W Hotels) and Alex Deloatch Davis (Bloomingdales). Guests dined on choice filet, fresh seafood, local vegetables and consumed craft cocktails and coveted wines from the eatery’s extension bar offerings.

Survivor’s Remorse returns for Season 4 on Sunday, August 20 on Starz.

Photos: Paras Griffin for Getty Images