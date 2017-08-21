The trailblazing lifestyle publication did it again with an exclusive brunch at Atlanta’s Pascal’s Restaurant, featuring an intimate interview of recording artist, Vivian Green, by Atlanta’s Majic 107.5 FM Radio Personality, Maria More. The interview included a private listening session of her new album “VGVI” debuting October 6, 2017. Produced by rapper and producer, Kwame, Vivian Green shared her upcoming hits, like “Sunglasses” that had everyone dancing and celebrating “old-school” music; as well as her new single, “I don’t know.” The lovely and legendary Lelee Lyons, of SWV, was also in attendance.

Guests dined on Pascal’s famous fried chicken and waffles, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, yams, baked fish, and delicious peach cobbler.

Produced by S.T.E.P.S. Events Planning, the afternoon brunch, dubbed #UpscaleLifestyle, hosted the Who’s Who in Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle of Atlanta. Upscale Magazine ended the brunch introducing a new online format with the induction of influencers called “Upscale Ambassadors,” as featured contributors of UpscaleMagazine.com.

The Upscale Ambassadors include Tiffany Black, Tarra “Madam Money” Jackson, Leslie E. Royal, Juanita Ramos, Besties and Brunch, Marsha Chin-Glover, Christal Jordan, Octavia “HERficionado” Tolliver, Master Chef Daryl Shular, Candice Johnson, Dr. Courtney A. Hammonds and Master Stylist Soyini Thwaites.

Photos by Landon Brooks.

The energy was magnifying in the room at the @upscalemagazine style brunch! #UpscaleLifestyle pic.twitter.com/5UWrIl1x45 — TalkingWithTami (@TalkingWithTami) August 20, 2017