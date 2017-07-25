Every year, Black Girls Rock just keeps getting better and better. Black Girls Rock has honored some of the most talented women in our community, with more women deserving recognition.

This year, superstar Taraji P. Henson is hosting the 7th annual Black Girls Rock Awards on August 5th at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and scheduled to air on BET on Sunday, August 20.

Black Girls Rock, founded by activist and DJ Beverly Bond, seeks to honor women who’ve made grown breaking achievements in art, business, entertainment and community service.

Taraji had this to say about hosting this year’s event.

“I’m honored to host the ‘BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™’ Awards. I love the message and I love Beverly Bond and her vision. I was lucky to be honored in 2011. It is truly a highlight of my life. Now I’m back to be part of this amazing night to honor the strong and powerful Yara, Issa Rae, Roberta, Suzanne, Derrica and Natalie. Let’s make history together as we come together as women of brains, beauty and in support of each other..”

As Taraji mentioned above, Black Girls Rock Awards will celebrate “Insecure” creator, actress, writer and producer Issa Rae (Star Power Award), actress and activist Yara Shahidi (Young Gifted and Black Award), GRAMMY Award-winning songstress Roberta Flack (Living Legend Award), Wall Street powerhouse and pioneer Suzanne Shank (Shot Caller Award) and Community organizers Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson of The Black & Missing Foundation (Community Change Agent Award).