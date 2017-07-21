Senator Holly Mitchell (D-CA 30th Senate District) proudly presented the 7th Annual Christmas in July at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA on July 15, 2017 and Upscale Magazine was front and center to experience the joy of giving.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 marked the 7th year the Senator’s office produced the active, hand-on, outdoor summer event honoring 150 well deserved working class families. This wonderful event was made available thanks to the sponsorship from vendors Wells Fargo, State Farm, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Kids are 1st,Walmart and Upscale Magazine to name a few.

In addition to those wonderful contributions the Senator surprised each family with a laptop and scooter to top off the enjoyment.

Senator Mitchell’s Christmas in July started in 2010 as a method to encourage local at-risk youth to excel. This year’s festivities included carnival games, fitness, water performances, health, education, and literary fun and we were honored to participate in this caring event.

Upscale Magazine was honored to be included and present for this wonderful event.



