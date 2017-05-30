Just in time for summer, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) presented Global Runway, a fashion presentation highlighting a selection of the global offerings available from ATL Skypointe, the award-winning concessions program from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Over 250 guests experienced an industry-quality fashion presentation featuring the latest spring/summer 2017 collections from Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski, Sean John and local emerging lifestyle brand Ateaelle. The event also bridged the gap between beauty and style by hosting a pop-up shop featuring national brands ExOfficio, Bijoux Terner, Luxe International and Mori Luggage.

The Global Runway campaign also featured six influential style ambassadors , one of which being our Executive Editor – Satchel B. Jester, who brought to life the newest style offerings at ATL.

In addition to the fashion presentation and pop-up shop, ATL unveiled the campaign’s official commercial featuring style ambassadors Vincent Martinez, Satchel Jester and Jenna Wessinger. Click here to view commercial.

Photo credit: Decisive Moment Photography