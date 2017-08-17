Marketing Opportunities in Business and Entertainment (MOBE – pronounced “moe-bee”), a leading advanced marketing symposium and strategic entertainment alliance, is proud to present MOBE Symposium 2017! Under the leadership of MOBE Co-Founder, & President, Yvette Moyo, and 2017 Chairman, Curtis Symonds, the annual conference begins August 17-20 at The W Hotel Buckhead (3377 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326) and proudly connects the next generation of leaders, innovators, creators with the most influential brands and companies in the world.

MOBE kicks off the weekend with two full days of carefully curated conferences, meetings, mixers, panels presented by marketing, sports, business and entertainment industry experts.

MOBE Symposium 2017 Panels/conferences include:

Social Justice Breakfast – Staying Woke, Resistance, Activism and Brand Survival

The Future and Now of Music

Digital/Tech: What’s Next?

Producing Content for a Multiplatform Marketplace

TV, In Front Of and Behind the Camera

Raising Your Game to the Next Level On and Off the Field

Growing Small Properties

Millennial Marketing: Social Media and more

(For the full agenda/schedule, visit http://mobesymposium.com/agenda)

MOBE Symposium 2017 Speakers include:

James Bronner, SVP Trade Show & Operations/Part Owner Bronner Bros.

Tirrell D. Whittley, Principal and CEO of Liquid Soul Media

Patrick Esser, President Of Cox Communications

Detavio Samuels, President of iONE Digital & One Solution

Kevin Merida, ESPN Senior VP and Editor In Chief, Theundefeated.com

Wendell Haskins, Director of Sports & Entertainment PGA

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, Social Justice Activist; Pastor, Trinity United Church of Christ and Senior Pastor, Trinity United Church Of Christ

Patricia Shields, Partner of Black Dot LLC

Shante Bacon, Founder & CEO of 135th Street Agency

Nzinga Shaw, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Atlanta Hawks

Jamie Dukes, Host, NFL Networks

(For the full list of MOBE speakers/panelists, visit http://mobesymposium.com/speakers)

The MOBE Symposium 2017 culminates on Sunday, August 20 and includes an invitation and VIP access to attend the 70th Anniversary Bronner Brothers Hair Show, August 20-22, at the Georgia World Conference Center.

“MOBE is back to continue our tradition of helping the next generation of business men and women achieve success and develop strong business alliances and relationships,” shares Yvette Moyo , co-founder & president of MOBE. “We are excited to present another opportunity to engage and gain insights from cutting edge case study success examples, and engage, one on one with speakers, presenters and attendees representing every industry and every level of achievement.” “MOBE was created to engage and empower,” expresses MOBE 2017 Chairman, Curtis Symonds . “The idea to bring talented innovators and influencers across all industries and stages of their careers with the common goal to align, advance, and create new opportunities has worked for more than a decade and in 2017 building relationships and strengthening our networks is more imperative than ever”

What’s the impact of this networking opportunity?

More than $187 million in business was generated to African-American companies as a direct result of associations and relationships conceived at MOBE symposiums. MOBE is for everyone – from entrepreneurs to corporate leaders; up-and-coming indie artists and filmmakers to award winning directors, actors and musicians; sports industry executives to championship athletes, and everything in between. Sponsors include Bronner Brothers, Liquid Soul, and a collaboration with the new iONE Digital, “the largest digital player in Black culture and media.”

For more information about the conference and a full list of sessions/events, please visit Mobesymposium.com.

Registration includes breakfast, lunch and admission to all MOBE VIP functions and the 70th Anniversary Bronner Brothers Hair Show. To register for #MOBE2017, click here to register. Capacity is limited to 200 paid registrants to maximize the interaction opportunities for attendees.