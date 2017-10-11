Originally opened in 1890, this celebrated, internationally renowned locale, boasting wonderful panoramic views of Savannah’s unrivaled skyline, is sited in the heart of the historic district. Thinking about an Elegant Girl’s Only Weekend, Romantic Escape, Cool Guys Getaway, Company Retreat or even a Solo Excursion? The Desoto is the perfect, palatial place to be.

Well-Appointed Rooms and Regal Suites

Each room features luxurious cotton bedding, allowing guests to drift off into a peaceful sleep, hardwood floors, marble bathrooms, upholstered headboards, ergonomic work desk and chairs and complimentary cookies. When making your reservations, consider a corner king guestroom or suite. You are sure to have a room with a great view as well as a microwave and refrigerator.

Enjoy Mealtimes on the Veranda of Edgar’s Proof & Provision

Delight in their contemporary, tantalizing twist to Southern cuisine as you lounge on the terrace and soak in the scenic view. Taste the 13th Colony Chicken Pate, BLT Salad, Hernando’s Manwich, Smoked Turkey Avocado Club or Goddess Wrap. Of course, there are all types of libations to complement your meal.

In-Room Dining and Terrace Pools Are All the Rage

If you’re not quite ready to leave your luxurious room, no worries. Continue your in-room experience. Simply order room service. For breakfast, try the Not Yo’ Mama’s Chicken Biscuit, Desoto Hash, Liberty Street Benedict, Georgia Pancakes, Fisherman’s Breakfast or the Farmer’s Market Omelet. When you do venture out, discover the pool terrace featuring fountains, fire pits and a cabana bar specializing in hand-crafted cocktails.

On The Go with Buffalo Bayou

Grab some gourmet coffee and light fare from Buffalo Bayou. Opening bright and early in the morning, just drop by and get various muffins, cold drinks and hot beverages. Sample southern sandwiches like pimento cheese & bacon biscuits or turkey & garden tomato clubs.

In The 1540 Room

Oh Yes! Just make your reservations and allow Executive Chef Kyle Jacovino and the restaurant’s Culinary Team to do the rest! They are sure to pleasantly surprise you with their tantalizing cuisine as you dine in the elegance of the 1540 Room. Writer suggestions are the Painted Hills Braised Short Rib, Whole Roasted Fish, Soft Coddled Grassroots Farm Egg and Torta De Santiago. Ask Chef Kyle about exceptional wine pairings and the expresso martini.

SCAD Comes to The Desoto

Internationally renowned Savannah College of Art and Design students and faculty created priceless masterpieces for the hotel. The school and hotel partnered to create a beautiful art gallery. The hotel lobby hosts rotating exhibits, hanging sculpture and permanent pieces. Artists spotlighted include Tom Francis, Lauren Clay and Just Ward. This is really a special treat for art aficionados.

Meet the Charismatic Kolin

Kolin Podell, your sensational Sotherly host, will ensure that your experience is one to remember! Just let him know about your interest in the sights and sounds of the city. And when you have a moment, just sit, sip and chat with him about the history of the beautiful city of Savannah and The Desoto. He is a wealth of knowledge and will make the history of this picturesque locale come alive for you.

Book Your Spectacular Getaway Today

Click on this link to explore the delightful Bed & Breakfast Package, your much needed Instant Getaway Package, an intriguing Park, Sip & Stroll Package and the mystique of the Ghosts & Grits Package. Since a picture is worth a thousand words, click here to view the photo collages of the writer’s stay at The DeSoto Savannah.