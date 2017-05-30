After only two seasons, WGN’ UNGERGROUND has been cancelled. It has been reported that WGN has changed direction with its programming and will no longer produced any scripted programming. Underground was not the only scripted show cancelled. The channel is headed in “news style” format. WGN is owned by Tribune media, which was purchased by Sinclair broadcast company.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time a show has been cancelled. We have seen shows like ‘The Game‘ and ‘Single Ladies‘ be revived on other channels in the past. We’re hoping the same will happen with a show as important as Underground. Stand with us in petitioning for a season 3 of this amazing show. Click to sign petition below.