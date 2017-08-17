Pan Seared Atlantic Sea Scallop with Roasted Sweet-Corn, Creamed Mushrooms Ragu, and a Lemon-Thyme Oil
Level
Intermediate
Shular Advice
While sea scallops are the focal point of this wonderful dish, feel free to substitute the scallops for other full body seafood items like salmon, shrimp, or other shellfish items that stimulates your creative juices. Creativity is your opportunity to take ownership of the final outcome, so take a chance and channel your inner CMC by Mastering your ideas and flavor profiles. Oh…leave out the protein completely for a nice vegetarian option!
Ingredients
Pan Seared Sea Scallop
10 ea sea scallop (dry)
2 oz olive oil
TT sea salt & pepper