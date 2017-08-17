Certified Master Chef Daryl Shular is not only one of the most talented and respected chefs in the country, but he is also one of America’s elite History Makers! In 2014 Chef Daryl Shular etched his name in the culinary history books by becoming the first African American and minority to successfully pass the grueling 130-hour; eight day test known as the Master Chef exam. After years of preparation and personal sacrifice Chef Daryl Shular prevailed and earned the culinary industry’s highest honor, the designation known as Certified Master Chef (CMC).