South Africa’s stunning Franschhoek is home to its fair share of luxury boutique hotels and tranquil hideaways, but for a more personal—and ultra-private—way to experience the much-loved region head to Koko House, a supremely stylish new vacation rental home from Perfect Hideaways.

An ideal home base for families exploring South Africa’s wine country, the airy five-bedroom Cape Dutch house can sleep up to 12 guests and is complete with ample space for guests to spread out and relax. The house’s owners—two veteran London-based designers—have struck an enchanting mix of art- and design-led interiors and cottage-style coziness.

Common areas and bedrooms are an exquisite blend of sleek modern art and rustic textures, especially on the house’s second floor where the thatched grass-style roof is exposed. Equally stunning is the Koko House’s sculpture-filled backyard—complete with a picturesque pool and plenty of sun loungers—which is visible through almost all of the house’s ample French windows and accordion-style doors that slide back to let the fresh air in.

The property is perched in the center of Franschhoek, making it an easy jaunt to all of the wineries in the region. It is also just a short five-minute walk from the house to some of the town’s best restaurants. Although, if guests prefer to dine in, the estate’s modern and eco-friendly kitchen is perfect for cooking large family-style meals (a private chef is also available upon request).