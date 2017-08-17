When it comes to hair brands catering to women of color, there’s not a slew to choose from. However, as time has progressed and the beauty industry has expanded, we’re learning about new brands everyday. While Jane Carter Solution isn’t a new name to us, the brand, which provides natural hair care products for all hair types and textures with “clean ingredients,” has launched a new line made for those rapping #teamnatural.

The new line dubbed Curls To GO!, features six-product system that makes the maintenance and styling of natural hair a breeze. There’s plenty to choose from that caters to washing, conditioning, and detangling, including Curl Drench Cleansing Co Wash, Untangle Me Weightless Leave-In, Curl Cocktail Conditioning Styling Cream, Coiling All Curls Elongating Gel, Mist Me Over Curl Hydrator and Shine On Curl Elixir.

Hype Hair spoke exclusively to founder Jane Carter about the new line, saying, “[I created Curls To Go] to simplify your hair care regimen for women that tend to do the most amount of work with their daily hair routine. We really wanted to simplify the process of moisture retention, reducing curl shrinkage, increasing shine and manageability.”

For those that like to mix and match and even layer products, Jane also shares that Curls To GO! works best when used as a system. Nevertheless, the whole line is interchangeable with other Jane Carter Solution lines like Nourish and Shine and Shine On.

Originally appeared on MadameNoir.com by Ashley Monaé.