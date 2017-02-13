The 48th NAACP Image Awards were handed out on Saturday, with This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown, People v. O.J. co-star Courtney B. Vance and OWN’s Queen Sugar among this year’s first-time recipients.

The evening was perhaps most notable, however, for repeat winners. ABC’s black-ish nabbed its third consecutive award for Outstanding Comedy Series, as did stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross in the lead actor categories; Taraji P. Henson reigned victorious with a second straight win for Empire (while also taking a trophy for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Hidden Figures.)

The annual gala celebrates the achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

Outstanding Drama Series

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jussie Smollett, Empire (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton, Power (Starz)

Outstanding TV-Movie, Miniseries or Dramatic Special

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a TV-Movie, Miniseries or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a TV-Movie, Miniseries or Dramatic Special

Regina King, American Crime (ABC)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

BET Love and Happiness White House Special (BET)

Outstanding Talk Series

Steve Harvey (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

2016 Black Girls Rock (BET)

Outstanding Children’s Program

An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, TV-Movie or Miniseries)

Marsai Martin, black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland S. Martin, NewsOne Now With Roland S. Martin (TV One)

Originally appeared on TVLine.com.

Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP