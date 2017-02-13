The 48th NAACP Image Awards were handed out on Saturday, with This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown, People v. O.J. co-star Courtney B. Vance and OWN’s Queen Sugar among this year’s first-time recipients.
The evening was perhaps most notable, however, for repeat winners. ABC’s black-ish nabbed its third consecutive award for Outstanding Comedy Series, as did stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross in the lead actor categories; Taraji P. Henson reigned victorious with a second straight win for Empire (while also taking a trophy for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Hidden Figures.)
The annual gala celebrates the achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those who promote social justice through creative endeavors.
Outstanding Drama Series
Queen Sugar (OWN)
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Taraji P. Henson, Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Laurence Fishburne, black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jussie Smollett, Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton, Power (Starz)
Outstanding TV-Movie, Miniseries or Dramatic Special
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Outstanding Actor in a TV-Movie, Miniseries or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Outstanding Actress in a TV-Movie, Miniseries or Dramatic Special
Regina King, American Crime (ABC)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
BET Love and Happiness White House Special (BET)
Outstanding Talk Series
Steve Harvey (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
2016 Black Girls Rock (BET)
Outstanding Children’s Program
An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Amazon)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, TV-Movie or Miniseries)
Marsai Martin, black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Roland S. Martin, NewsOne Now With Roland S. Martin (TV One)
Originally appeared on TVLine.com.
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP