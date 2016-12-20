The 5th Annual “A Christmas Carol” event was a success! This year MC Media, Upscale Magazine and Hennessy V.S presented the true meaning of Christmas by holding a toy drive at Suite Lounge’s penthouse benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

In exchange for their toy donations and support, A Christmas Carol patrons were treated to live performances and free cocktails provided by Hennessy V.S. Attendees were serenaded by emerging artists Bluff City, Marissa, Dondria and Kissie Lee singing their favorite Christmas Songs. The annual “A Christmas Carol” event was filled with industry executives, socialites and celebrities alike. Surprise guest appearances were made by Cash Money Artist Jacquees and his emerging group FYB.

MC Media Works takes community relations seriously and strives to provide positive role models for those in the community. This year they are pleased to announce that they were able to reach their goal in delivering toys to a number of underprivileged children for the Christmas holiday. DC Young Fly, Emmauel Hudson, Yung Joc and Streetz 94.5 Morning Show also participated in the celebrity gift deliveries campaign. Stay tuned for “A Christmas Story: Celebrity Gift Deliveries”.