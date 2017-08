There’s a fine line (sometimes literally) between the perfect application of makeup and overdoing it. Ellarie shares on her Youtube page her “opinions” of makeup mistakes to avoid with her demonstrations of do’s and don’ts.

She says “do not to take this video so seriously” because she has done several of the don’ts and still does from time to time.

Even though she mentions that “makeup is all about preferences,” these tips are on point.

Follow Ellarie on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @Ellarie