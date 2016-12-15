Signed my first deal at the age of 21, released my first album June, 2005 second album, Sept, 25 2007 then my third just a year later Dec,16 2008! After that, I’ve released a album EVERY 2 years consistently 2010, 2012, and 2014 being the last album released Under my then, and forever IGA FamBam!!!! ❤️ Well 2016 is about to be over, 😳 AND IM PAST MY INTERNAL DEADLINE!!! I’m extremely anxious, and Extremely proud of My work, And 💯% prepared for the world to hear this NEW project. I haven’t worked so hard on a album since back when I had that hunger, since this music thing was all I had. When it was the only way out! 🎙📺📽🎞💰⏳⌛️ I take Pride in saying I’m NOW APART OF THE EPIC FAMILY!!! And a GOAL that my EPIC fam and I mutually share is to take this Passion (I CANT BE WITHOUT) to new heights! God I would love a Grammy to take a look at, as a representation of what these last 4 (365) days have been like for me, 😩🙏🏽something meaningful, yet tangible. It would be the first accolade received 👀 🙏🏽💪🏽🏆🎙💪🏽 God Has been so good, every time I find myself looking around for someone to turn to, he’s always there to Provide the answers I need. When you believe, You can achieve, look within to find all the answers you need. #EpicAlbum7 #7isABlessin #7 #Album7 #LAReid #SylviaRhone #DougMorris #JeffRobinson are now #MyHeavyHitters Sucka💪🏽 👊🏽 ILOVE YOU GUYS, THANK YOU FOR SHARING THIS JOURNEY WITH ME👁

A video posted by Keyshia Cole (@keyshiacole) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:08am PST