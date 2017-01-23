While Thursday, January 19, 2017, was officially the very last day of President Obama’s term in office, many people have spent Friday, inauguration day, saying their farewell to the 44th president. All sorts of hashtags about Barack and Michelle Obama have been trending on Twitter, people have offered their appreciation of the family on varying social media platforms, and watching the pair board their jet and depart for Palm Springs has emitted all sorts of emotions from people. Even celebrities and well-known figures are feeling the wave of sadness.
Many, who’ve had the chance to meet the Obamas and spend time in the White House, have used their platforms for the last week to thank him for his work and share their favorite memories of our first Black First Family. I can’t say you will feel better about this day after flipping through to see the candid photos and messages, but a few of these are sure to make you smile. #ThankYouObama
#TBT not so far back. I wanted to grab their ankles and beg them NOT TO LEAVE!!!! 😩😖😂😳 I have a lump in my throat. 😣😥 I HAVE NEVER BEEN THIS EMOTIONAL about a President and First Lady leaving the White House. NEVER!!!! Thank you @barackobama @michelleobama THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO THE WORLD! Thank you for hope. Thank you for real change!! Thank you for never wavering on faith. Thank you for being a model example of how a strong union between husband and wife can stand side by side STRONG AND FEARLESS against ALL adversities and not be broken or phased……ever 😌. JUST…….Thank you!!!! #my❤ Enjoy your lives you deserve all of life’s sweetness because you gave SO MUCH!!! GOD BLESS YOU BOTH FOREVER!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋
Throwback to having fun with these two wonderful people at the @WhiteHouse Correspondents Dinner. Thank you @BarackObama @MichelleObama for making history, creating a legacy for this country that we can all be proud of, and for expanding the realm of possibility & hope for our young people. #BarackObama #MichelleObama #TBT
Being able to witness the first African American president was already more than a dream finally realized but to also become a part of that journey will also be one of my greatest achievement. thank u for so many opportunities of a lifetime ! Thank you for your leadership ! Once again I am honored to call you my president and First Lady ! In office or not anytime you all call , as always I’ll be there ! #obama
