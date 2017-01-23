While Thursday, January 19, 2017, was officially the very last day of President Obama’s term in office, many people have spent Friday, inauguration day, saying their farewell to the 44th president. All sorts of hashtags about Barack and Michelle Obama have been trending on Twitter, people have offered their appreciation of the family on varying social media platforms, and watching the pair board their jet and depart for Palm Springs has emitted all sorts of emotions from people. Even celebrities and well-known figures are feeling the wave of sadness.

Many, who’ve had the chance to meet the Obamas and spend time in the White House, have used their platforms for the last week to thank him for his work and share their favorite memories of our first Black First Family. I can’t say you will feel better about this day after flipping through to see the candid photos and messages, but a few of these are sure to make you smile. #ThankYouObama

Taraji P. Henson

Tracee Ellis Ross

Throwback to having fun with these two wonderful people at the @WhiteHouse Correspondents Dinner. Thank you @BarackObama @MichelleObama for making history, creating a legacy for this country that we can all be proud of, and for expanding the realm of possibility & hope for our young people. #BarackObama #MichelleObama #TBT A photo posted by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:59am PST

DeRay McKesson

Ava DuVernay

My forever President. What a time. What lessons you taught. Thank you, @BarackObama. Your work will endure in ways that can never be undone. A photo posted by Ava DuVernay (@directher) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:43am PST

DJ Khaled

Team @barackobama 🔑 BLESS UP ✊ .. love is the 🔑 A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Janelle Monáe

“The one true king and queen of the North.” 🙏🏿 A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

Jennifer Hudson

Being able to witness the first African American president was already more than a dream finally realized but to also become a part of that journey will also be one of my greatest achievement. thank u for so many opportunities of a lifetime ! Thank you for your leadership ! Once again I am honored to call you my president and First Lady ! In office or not anytime you all call , as always I’ll be there ! #obama A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

Common

Nas

Octavia Spencer

Gonna miss them. #obamas A photo posted by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:09pm PST

Anthony Anderson

Today we say farewell to the best President and First Lady in my lifetime. The “White House” will never be the same. Thank you Barack and Michelle for all that you’ve done and will continue to do. A photo posted by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Originally appeared and continue reading on MadameNoir.com.