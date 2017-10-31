It’s a PROBLEM. You go out. You smoke. Or you don’t smoke, but everyone around you does. You go home smelling like an ashtray. Sometimes the smell lingers in your hair for days because for one reason or another, you don’t want to wash it just yet. There has to be a solution, right? Right!

Masking the Problem

While it may seem like a good idea at the time, I would not ever recommending spraying perfume in hair. For starters, I wouldn’t want the chemicals in my hair. Furthermore, perfume will not eliminate the odor. It will only mask it. Most often than not, it won’t even mask it effectively, leaving you with a really weird floral-smelling smoky hair odor.

Eliminating The Problem

There are a few different ways to eliminate smoke odor, but I’ll share just a few that are quick and simple. Keep in mind, we all have different styles, hair textures, and lengths so one solution that may work for one may not work for all. Give one a try and if it doesn’t work, move on to the next.

Dryer Sheets

It’s as easy as one would imagine. Wrap the dryer sheet around your hair strands until you can’t smell the smoke. If the fragrance of the sheet has gone dull. Grab another and continue the process.

Dry Shampoo

This stuff is AMAZING! I also recommend it for the girl who works out and sweats, but still doesn’t have time for washing her hair everyday! Dry shampoo comes in two forms: foam and aerosol spray. If using the foam, squeeze a palm-size amount in your hand and work through the hair until the hair is dry. Brush through the hair to get remaining residue out and go! The spray is the same process, but it’s a lot quicker and in my opinion, it cleans the hair better. The only downside to aerosol dry shampoo is that it has a tendency to leave a white chalky look to dark hair if you use too much.

Baby Powder

If neither of the aforementioned are available, go with what you know! Baby powder works much the same as dry shampoo. It strips the hair of excessive oils and odors. Start with a small amount in the palm of your hand and rub it in slightly before putting in the hair. The trick is to apply an even layer to avoid the powder caking up in your hair. Brush out any excess.

Just Wash Your Hair

Sometimes, you just have to wash your hair. Live your life. Sometimes it’s necessary to listen to music too loud, stay up too late, eat too much, go to smokey places, and just wash your hair.

Namaste.