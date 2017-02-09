Let’s face it, most of us enjoy a soothingly smooth glass of Hennessy, whether on the rocks or in the form of a delectable sidecar. For over a century, Hennessy has boldly and deliberately embraced what was initially considered an untouchable segment of the American population – African Americans. This month, in celebration of Black History Month, the classically spirited brand has partnered with Rizzoli to present Hennessy: A Toast to the World’s Preeminent Spirit written by Glenn O’Brien.

The book explores the brands evolution through time – touching everyone from African-American and hip hop communities to some of the world’s most prominent artists and artisans. From 1960s ad executives, to the most cutting edge creatives of today, Hennessy Cognac has a deep and enduring place in American culture, something the book explores in-depth. The pages also acknowledge paramounts including Nas, Olympic Medalist Herb Douglas, “Fab Five” Freddy Braithwaite and countless others who aided in shaping the fabric that is Hennessy as we know it today. A vibrant brand with a very loyal following, few know the full story of Hennessy Cognac’s history, craftsmanship and family legacy, or how the brand has become so embedded in today’s lexicon of pop culture, until now. Hennessy will be available wherever fine books are sold sold starting February 14th.

Words by Satchel B. Jester.