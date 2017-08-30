Looking for a Spur-of-the-Moment Beach Vacay for Labor Day? Discover a Treasure of a Retreat in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

When envisioning your future beachside vacay, many lovely locales can come to mind. Hidden gems that should grace the top of your list are Gulf Shores and Orange, Beach Alabama. The striking, white-sand beaches await your leisurely stroll. Recline on the beach chairs and have a carefree time of splashing in the cool, calming waters.

The beaches offer rates on accommodations that will fit any budget. Whether seeking modestly priced hotels or high end resorts, you’re sure to find a price that’s suits your wallet. If you prefer the finest in beachfront vacation accommodations, make reservations at magnificent Turquoise Place in Orange Beach, Alabama. One of the South’s best kept secrets, the ultra-luxury condos feature spacious 3, 4 and 5 bedroom residences with state-of-the- art appliances and spectacular, contemporary decor. Lounge poolside while sipping on daiquiris and devouring oven pizzas and grilled Mahi Po’ Boys from the Change of Pace restaurant. Visit: https://turquoiseplace.spectrumresorts.com/.

Coast Restaurant is an oasis of elegance within The Beach Club Resort and Spa.

As you plan your upcoming escape, consider this lovely locale. Guests bask in VIP treatment at this upscale eatery. Enjoy the panoramic Gulf views while dining on award-winning, delectable cuisine by Chef Hamme. Try the Coast West Sushi Bar and select fresh Gulf seafood, chicken, pasta or steaks. Delectably divine cuisine awaits you at The Ruby Slipper Café. This delightful restaurant is must-visit for Brunch. Try signature “eggcellent” benedicts such as Shrimp Boogaloo, Eggs Cochon and Chicken St. Charles. Munch on the tasty pig-candied bacon and top the meal off with the Bananas Foster Pain Perdu.

One of Orange Beach’s coolest new restaurants gives its guests a matchless view of Wolf Bay.

GT’s on the Bay presents uniquely diverse fare such as Cajun empanadas, shrimp and parmesan grits and the shrimp & crab steamer platter. Likewise, award winning DeSoto’s Seafood Kitchen is a worth the visit. Signature items include alligator bites, crab and shrimp bisque, Caribbean platter and crawfish etouffee.

Have a casual, fun-filled dining experience at LuLu’s restaurant.

Forks optional, don your seafood bib (or not) and dive into mouthwatering dishes such as the crab claws starter, fried oyster Po Boy or jumbo shrimp basket. Later, cool off with delicious Alabama homemade ice cream from Matt’s. Whether shakes, splits, floats or a variety of ice cream flavors, you will delight in the taste.

Lions, Tigers and Bears! Oh My!

You can plan a vacation around just the wondrous Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. A real treat for your family, you’ll see all of your favorite zoo animals at this extraordinary attraction. Gaze at exotic creatures too. Ready for a close encounter of the best kind? Hold a lemur, pet a kangaroo and feed corn-on-the-cob to a sloth.

More exciting attractions and exhilarating pastimes include Coastal Segway Adventures, Orange Beach Helicopter Tours, Beach Bike Rentals, Sailaway Charters Nature Cruise, Gulf State Park Pier, Wave Runner Dolphin Tour and Orange Beach Cat Boat Tours. The Wharf – a destination having rides, restaurants, miniature golf, shops and an amphitheater – is a favorite of the locals and visitors alike. To plan your beachside getaway, check out www.gulfshores.com and www.orangebeach.com.