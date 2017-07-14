Nature, history and beach lovers, gather your gear and escape to stunning and exquisite St. Simons Island, Georgia. The southern oak trees with hanging mass capture your attention. The local cuisine will delight your palate. To top it off, there are fab inns, lodges and resorts.

Allure of the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort

Whether you’re designing a solo exploration, romantic rendezvous, family-friendly adventure, ladies’ spa retreat, guys’ golf getaway or wedding celebration, the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, with its majestic beach, is ideal. The resort has many options to suit your fancy. Consider pool and beach views in the Oceanfront Building. The oceanfronts suites, tower rooms and cabana rooms with regal parlors and patios await you in the Historic Building. For larger parties, there are lovely tow- and three-bedroom beach villas with balconies overlooking the ocean, as well as splendid resort residences with beach cottages and upscale, private homes of up to five bedrooms. The resort boasts Rubico clay tennis courts, an 18-hole golf course and amazing massages at the Royal Treatment Cottage. ECHO Restaurant is a farm-to-table bistro at its best. It is the island’s sole oceanfront restaurant and serves up traditional coastal cuisine like shrimp and grits and contemporary fare such as surf-and-turf kabobs. Have the mixologist hand craft cocktails for your group.

Self-Guided Excursions

The serenity of nature calls. Take a self-guided tour of the island. Stroll over to Ocean Motion to rent a bicycle for a half day, a full day or a week. Drop by the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau to get your map of the island and a map of the seven mysterious Tree Spirits. Saunter through Neptune Park and tour the must-see St. Simons Lighthouse.

The Island According to Cap Fendig

Take a by land and by sea tour with Cap Fendig of Lighthouse Trolleys. You’ll get a lesson in St. Simons’ place in history as you ride the open-air trolley around the glorious island by day. In the evening, go for the one-hour ghost tour. Bask in the fresh air and calming, relaxing waters as you take a dolphin tour along the marshland. Experience the beauty of the dazzling horizon on the sunset cruise as you enjoy a self-packed dinner.

Delectable Dining

For breakfast, eat at the legendary Sandcastle Cafe’ & Grille. Feast on tasty salmon and cream cheese omelet crab Benedict. Lunch at Gnat’s Landing and relish the crab balls, Low Country boil, fried grouper fingers and delicious fried dill pickles. For dinner, delight in the Low Country crab rice, shrimp Beradi and crab-stuffed hush-puppies at the elegant Georgia Sea Grill.

Sightseeing and Shopping

Shop at the Market at Sea Island. Take a trip to nearby Darien to see the Sugar Marsh Cottage, which houses a magnificent, colorful display of luscious, gourmet shortbreads, tasty toffees and luxury chocolates. Several shops featuring souvenirs by area artisans are in St. Simons Pier Village.

Written by Leslie E. Royal.

Leslie E. Royal, an international travel journalist of 20 years, journeys to islands throughout the world. She is the author of Leslie’s Lane The Book! The volume, sold on Amazon, features FREE and discount luxury travel among other money-saving tips. Follow her at @LesliesLane.