Vacation season is here and it’s time to show that beautiful skin. Here are a few great tips to have your skin ready for your short shorts and swimsuits in no time.

TIP 1: Ditch the Razor

• Instead of shaving get your legs and bikini areas waxed.

• In the summer it’s necessary to get rid of the hair that may have gone into overdrive.

Ingrown hairs are a hassle and not to mention painful and unattractive. Also try

depilatory removal crème to keep unsightly ingrown hairs away.

TIP 2: Exfoliate Regularly

• Your body sheds skin cells daily and over time cells can build up making you look dull and scaly.

• Use a salt or sugar based scrub to exfoliate dry skin two or three times a week.



TIP 3: Use Heavy Moisturizing Lotion

• Apply a thick lotion or rich oil after your shower while your skin is still damp to lock in moisture.

• Organic cocoa and shea butters have healing properties and help fade marks and discolorations on the skin.

TIP 4: Drink Plenty of Water

• Water keeps you hydrated from the inside out and helps give your skin a healthy glow.

• Drink a glass of water every hour as will water flush toxins and other complexion spoilers out of your system.



TIP 5: Eat Lots of Fruits and Vegetables

• The vitamins, minerals and enzymes in fruits and vegetables will help your skin look its best.

• If you prefer not to eat fruits and vegetables try drinking green smoothies or juicing throughout the day instead.



Originally posted June 11, 2015