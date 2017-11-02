So, I accidentally stumbled into the world of bodybuilding this year. Yes, accidentally! I work out regularly but nothing in my spirit ever wanted to be a bodybuilder. I’m a girly girl, so bulking up is not my thing. But I let my trainer talk me into it.

So, bet … let’s get to work!

And there you have it, I’m competing in the National Physique Committee “GrandPrix” Competition in Washington, D.C. There are several categories, Bodybuilding, Fitness, Figure, Bikini, Physique and Classic Physique. I agreed to compete in Bikini because it is a bit different. Bikini calls for athletes to be lean, not bulky, with heavy emphasis on the glute-hamstring tie-in (legs & all that a$s), as well as overall appearance. Kind of like modeling, I can do that! Little did I know what I was getting myself into.

It’s a whole new world when you decide to compete. You look at everything differently (especially food), people look at you differently (as a fellow competitor) and you become a member of this whole new group of extra strong and focused athletes. After this realization, I had to step my game up!

I decided if I was going to do this, I would go IN all the way! I contracted more sessions with my trainer, hired an International Federation of Body Building (IFBB) Bikini Pro as my posing coach and linked up with the guru of nutritionist who has an extensive background in prepping athletes for competition. “You not gone have me looking crazy on stage!” I’m working with the best to be the best.