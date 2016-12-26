Meet The Taylor’s 💍👑👰 #myfavorite🎤 #fantasiabarrino × #kendalltaylor #fantasia #teamtasia #americanidol A photo posted by Genesis 12:1-3 (@heavenlyvisionevents) on Jul 22, 2015 at 7:46am PDT

In July 2015, singer Fantasia Barrino tied the knot to Kendall Taylor in North Carolina. After having her love life play out in a tumultuous way in public, to say that Barrino was happy to have found her Mr. Right would be an understatement. As she put it, she was “on cloud 9” on that special day. She had this to say about finding her perfect match last year:

“How Happy I am.. This Man.. God made him just for Me and me Just For Him,” she wrote. “This Man.. Covers and prays for me and my children EVERY morning.. This Man.. Loves My Father in Heaven and his name is God.. This Man allows me to just be a woman.. No more Hurt because King Kendall will never let that happen.. I’m off to just kiss, Hug and play in some water with This Man..”

She continued, “Be Happy with me you guys cause I’ve been thru SOOOOO much. Some stuff was my wrong decisions but all I ever really wanted was this.. Real Love.”

Well, the love has been so real for Fantasia that she decided to say “I do” to Taylor again. Barrino shared images on Instagram on Christmas showcasing a stunning winter white wedding gown. As you can see, she looked quite flawless:

Here is another picture of her beautiful dress:

Here is a pic of the pair after their nuptials. Looking good!

Talk about the perfect Christmas present! Congratulations once again to the happy couple.

