This fascinating town offers its residents and visitors the best of everything. Certainly, winemaking tops the list as Healdsburg, in Sonoma County, is surrounded by more than 100 wineries and tasting rooms. We have selected a few premier locations that you will enjoy.

Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery

Plan a tour of stellar, vintage wines at this splendid, award-winning winery. Choose wine tastings daily at the underground Villa Fiore Wine Bar or II Terrazzo overlooking the vineyards. Have a private tasting in the PreVail Room. World class wines include Vineyard Select, PreVail or the classics like Sauvignon Blanc, Tresor or Merlot. Visit www.ferrari-carano.com.

Another award-winning jewel in the heart of the valley, wine connoisseurs can sample signature vintages and single vineyard wines. Wine tasting can be fun and interactive with wine tastings, special events and the more formal Meritage Blending Seminar. Visit www.drycreekvineyard.com.

DaVero Farms & Winery

A visit to this winery is a special treat. Take an exciting tour of this certified biodynamic farm blending winemaking with farming. The abundant land has imported Tuscany olive trees, fruit trees, lavender, produce, chicken pigs and sheep. Visit www.davero.com.

Culinary

Enjoy fine wines at many local restaurants. Dine at the renowned Costeaux French Bakery. Try the quiche and other delightful dishes. Delectable Portuguese cuisine graces the menu at Cafe Lucia. You’ll appreciate the great vibe and ambiance at this restaurant. Drop by Campo Fino to taste Nonna’s appetizing Tomato Braised Chicken or wood-fired pizzas.

Luxury Accommodations

An impressive wine list awaits at area inns and hotels. Elegant, welcoming, warm and stylish décor describe the beauty of the Haydon Street Inn. This B & B features a three-course breakfast, homemade cookies and wine with hors d’oeuvres in the evening. See: www.haydon.com. Hotel Healdsburg, featuring a spa, stylish guestrooms and a country garden, is in the heart of the historic town plaza. Visit www.hotelhealdsburg.com.

Unique Attractions

Have a wine wind down in the most pleasurable of ways. There’s a chef in you! Really! Sip and discover it through cooking classes at Relish Culinary Adventures. Sample wine at the Hawley Tasting Room & Gallery. Visit the Paul Mahder Gallery to view the compelling “Iron Cross” piece. Oakville Grocery is must see. Dine at the restaurant and purchase select premier products and wine from local artisans! Take an exhilarating Wine Country Bikes tour through many additional wineries throughout Dry Creek Valley, and of course, stop for lunch. For more information on attractions and restaurants, visit www.healdsburg.com.

