As you plan your vacay to the Empire State of the South, sometimes it’s not about the big metropolis. You want to just immerse yourself in the beauty that only picturesque, coastal cities, remote islands and mountain views offer. These incredible locales give a retreat for the ages.

The Serenbe Community in Palmetto

If you’ve imagined getting closer to heaven, Serenbe is idyllic. This charming community is a nurturing place of warmth, relaxation and serenity. Enjoy the luxurious Serenbe Inn on the sprawling 40-acre countryside. Rates include afternoon tea, evening dessert and a country breakfast. Guests may reserve the Duck Inn or any of the 18 striking cottages or bungalows. Leisurely walk to the quaint General Store, the Hil restaurant, Blue-Eyed Daisy Bakeshop, Selborne Sweets or the Farmhouse Restaurant.

Legendary River Street in Savannah

Behold the hanging moss from centuries-old trees, blooming flowers and historic artifacts. Delight in

strolling along internationally renowned River Street, enjoying its beauty and calming waters.

For exceptional lodging, select the luxurious Westin Harbor Golf Resort and Spa, the contemporary style of Brice Hotel or the regal elegance of Presidents Quarters Inn. Dine at Aqua Star, Full Lunch and Late Night, Spanky’s, the Lady and Sons, Leopold’s Ice Cream or the Shrimp Factory. Must-see sights include City Market, historic squares, ghost tours, museums and trolley tours. Visit www.visitsavannah.com.

The Sapelo Island Birdhouses in Sapelo

Escape to this quiet, tranquil island to get refreshed, revived and reinvigorated. The site is accessible only by aircraft or ferry, a peaceful, serene place to commune with nature. The six specially themed cottages of Sapelo Island Birdhouses offer amenities such as porch beds, golf cart rental, chairs/umbrellas, screened-in porches and gourmet kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances. Visit Nanny Goat Beach, Reynolds Mansion, and the Lighthouse and Visitors Center.

The Dillard House in Dillard

Established in 1917, the Dillard House Restaurant and Inn, nestled among the striking waterfalls and hiking trails of the lovely North Georgia mountains, is a popular destination. Eat family style, as every delectable dish on the menu is for your family to devour. Join the Centennial Celebration featuring Beer and Crew, Dishin and Junkin, the Total Eclipse Extravaganza and more. Stay at the inn, cottages or chalets.

Wine and Intrigue in Helen

Explore this beautiful, alpine village–themed city with V.I.P. Southern Tours. Begin with a six-venue winery tour of classy Cottage Vineyard, elegant Kaya Vineyard, magnificent Yonah Mountain Vineyard, peaceful Serenity Cellars, remarkable Sylvan Valley Lodge and Winery (for a wine pairing dinner) and celebrated Habersham Winery. See Babyland General Hospital and Unicoi Lodge. Behold stunning Anna Ruby Falls and more. Retreat to upscale Holiday Inn and Suites with cozy bedding, delectable truffles, special bath salts and gratis breakfast. Dine at Hofer’s for authentic German cuisine. Visit www.

helenga.com.

Originally appeared in Upscale Magazine, July – Aug 2017 issue.