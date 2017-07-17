Do you remember when you saw your first gray hair? Did you embrace it or decide to hide it? How did you react when they kept coming in?

For screenwriter and producer Mara Brock Akil, the mind behind shows like Being Mary Jane and Girlfriends, for years she decided that as a public figure always at events and on red carpets, she wanted to hide them.

But in a very insightful post on Instagram, the 47-year-old shared her up and down relationship with her gray hair and the decision she made recently to stop dyeing them. Being busy crafting stories and pitching them, including her upcoming CW superhero drama, Black Lightning, Brock Akil got busy and felt less of a pressure to cover her grays. So on her 47th birthday in May she made the decision to stop making appointments and embrace them:

I mean, can we address the fact that her hair, which is all hers, is beautiful with and without grays? I don’t know about you but I’m ready to see it all gray and Brock Akil in full Storm from X-Men mode. Rock it to the fullest, sis!

Originally appeared on MadamNoire.com.

Written by Victoria Uwumarogie