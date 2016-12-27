Actor and comedian Ricky Harris died on Monday, his manager, Cindy Ambers, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris was 54.
A cause of death has yet to be released.
Harris was well-known for his role as Malvo in the Chris Rock series “Everybody Hates Chris,” as well as for his two-year stint on “Moesha.” He most recently appeared on FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
On the big screen, Harris scored a part in 1993’s “Poetic Justice” with Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, starred alongside Robert De Niro in 1995’s “Heat,” and recently appeared in 2015’s “Dope.” Harris also collaborated with his childhood friend Snoop Dogg and rappers Ice Cube and Dr. Dre on some of their albums.
Lost one of my dear friends today – Ricky Harris.” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted on Instagram on Monday, December 12, 2016. “Lot of y’all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine.”
Questlove, Ice Cube, Sinbad, Estelle and more took also took to social media pay tribute to their friend:
Man. Taadow himself man. Dog our FIRST LA show in 94. Ricky Harris showed us so much love man. 2016 man keeps taking and taking and taking. I’m not joking at all when I wonder aloud about is this the rapture happening and maybe my life isn’t right and I’m stuck on earth w ol orange crush at the wheel. Do we have the strength to even…hang on? Cause who are we kidding is 2017 all that safe? Hold on be strong y’all. Seriously. #RickyHarris #Taadow
ricky harris – Google Search i can’t believe this ! RIP Ricky https://t.co/Rld8LaUkfk
— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) December 27, 2016
Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude https://t.co/XPUQqx5sia
— CedricTheEntertainer (@CedEntertainer) December 27, 2016
RIP Ricky Harris. 😞
— Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) December 27, 2016
Comedians… We give a piece of ourselves everytime we step on a stage. You are appreciated. Rest in Heaven Ricky Harris. #RIP #RickyHarris
— JB Smoove (@ohsnapjbsmoove) December 27, 2016
