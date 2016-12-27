Actor and comedian Ricky Harris died on Monday, his manager, Cindy Ambers, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris was 54.

A cause of death has yet to be released.

Harris was well-known for his role as Malvo in the Chris Rock series “Everybody Hates Chris,” as well as for his two-year stint on “Moesha.” He most recently appeared on FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”