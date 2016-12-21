On Monday, Upscale celebrated the holiday season in fabulous philanthropic form with “Cheers to Charity”, featuring the “SoulHolidayLounge” at Studio 2B in Atlanta. Hosted by Senior Editor, Satchel B. Jester, the event not only featured craft cocktails from Dusse cognac, but also boasted holiday themed performances from celebrated R&B and soul performers and musicians including Dondria, Jimmy King, Q. Parker, Will & Alexis, Victor Jackson, Mylah, JK Howells, Brie, Kissie Lee and David, with accompaniment from Douglass Whatley, Brandon A. Thomas and Jimmy King.

Amid the decadent cocktails and soulful sounds, the specially curated cocktail soirée also garnered toys, toiletries and donations for the FreeWishes Foundation, organized by Atlanta native Future, his mother and sister. Stephanie Jester of FreeWishes stated, “Partnering with Upscale was perfect for the holiday season, in that the magazine has been contributing to the growth, wealth and knowledge of the AA community for 27 years. Our goal is to continually lift and support the dreams of children, senior citizens and misplaced women throughout Atlanta, and what better outlet would we share the charge with!” Check out the photos below. Happy Holidays!