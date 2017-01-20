On Saturday, January 21, 2016, The BOSS Network presents “The Launch Summit,” the First Annual Technology Event Series, to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The event will take place at W Atlanta Midtown, in Atlanta, GA from 9am-3pm.

In the technology industry, less than 1% of founders who have received venture capital funds are African American or Hispanic. Minority women compose only a fraction of that 1%. The time is now to highlight great women who are breaking down boundaries in tech and provide a platform for women to give insight on how they created and achieved their level of success, provide a blueprint on navigating the workplace, and to educate and support the next generation of women in technology.

Hosted, by The BOSS Network, Founder Cameka Smith, and Presenting Sponsor Prudential Financial, Inc., and media partner Black Enterprise, will feature panel conversations by women in tech innovators on Building Your Online Brand, Leveraging A Career in Tech, and Funding Your Small Business and a keynote conversation by change agent and trailblazer Angela Benton, Founder & CEO of NewME Accelerator. The BOSS Network is honored to feature an award presentation for “The Minority Female in Technology of the Year” to tech entrepreneur, social media visionary and investor, Kathryn Finney, Founder and Managing Director of digitalundivided (DID).

Entrepreneurs and small business start-ups have an opportunity to compete in the Elevator Pitch Competition, with a chance of winning $5,000 and business support from The BOSS Network. The event will take place at W Atlanta, Midtown, located at 188 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30361. The BOSS Network members can purchase Tickets at special rate of $79.00 and $99.00 for non-members.