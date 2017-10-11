Though we try to celebrate Black girls every day, it’s not every day that the entire country pays attention to the need to empower young girls or celebrates their many accomplishments. But that’s exactly what International Day of the Girl is all about and, as such, we are shouting out these incredible Black girls who are doing amazing things in their communities and on screen. Keep your eye out for them because they are truly changing our world for the better.
Stacy Owino, Cynthia Otieno, Purity Achieng, Mascrine Atieno, and Ivy Akinyi, creators of i-Cut, an app that provides access to legal and medical assistance before and after FGM
