Though we try to celebrate Black girls every day, it’s not every day that the entire country pays attention to the need to empower young girls or celebrates their many accomplishments. But that’s exactly what International Day of the Girl is all about and, as such, we are shouting out these incredible Black girls who are doing amazing things in their communities and on screen. Keep your eye out for them because they are truly changing our world for the better.

Stacy Owino, Cynthia Otieno, Purity Achieng, Mascrine Atieno, and Ivy Akinyi, creators of i-Cut, an app that provides access to legal and medical assistance before and after FGM

Marley Dias, Author and Creator of 1000 Black Books

First day of school is also #readabookday 👩🏾‍🏫 Glad to be back and I’m ready to attack💥 (cheesy I know) #1000blackgirlbooks A post shared by Marley Dias (@iammarleydias) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Mikaila Ulmer, Creator of Me & the Bees Lemonade

I can’t believe it’s almost been 1 week since @wholefoodsnyc #Harlem grand opening. I miss #Harlem already. #lovetolemonade #lovehoneybees #nycfood #meandthebees A post shared by Me & the Bees Lemonade (@mikailasbees) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Only a few more weeks until my collection with @thisisnowadays hits select @macys stores and macys.com! #oct15 #NowSkai *link in bio A post shared by Skai ♛ (@skaijackson) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

🐓👗✨ #womenmakinghistoryawards A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on Sep 16, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Storm Reid, Actress, A Wrinkle in Time

@teenvogue #FashionIsMyPassion 💥🔥💫 A post shared by Storm Reid 💥💫 (@stormreid) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Yari Shahidi, Actress, Black-Ish

📍Respect Existence // or Expect Resistance📍 ✨#Internationaldayofthegirl ✨ ✨#hstryclothing x #prada✨ A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Navia Robinson, Actress, Raven’s Home

a very merry monday🎈 A post shared by navia robinson 🖤 (@naviarobinson) on Sep 25, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Quvenzhané Wallis, Actress and Author

“Don’t let anyone or anything get in your way. Just do you G.I.R.L!” www.Girlagenda.org @girlscouts #girlscouts #GIRLagenda A post shared by Quvenzhane’ Wallis (@iamquvenzhane) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Chloe X Halle, Singers

fun fact: this car was comfy 😂💙✨ @rodarte @garage_magazine photo x @dritch A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT