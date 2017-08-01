I met my best friend when I was 11 years old, and what I loved most she had such much soul.

Okay, seriously, the way Common personified hip hop and made H.E.R. his mirror, his heart, his rhythm, his soulmate, I could undeniably relate because I had my own her, without the beats and the rhymes, but heart and soul nonetheless. It’d take me years to realize just how or why, it’d take me years to realize that my best friend exemplified my true soulmate.

In fact, it was last month while I was attending her wedding and acting as a maid of honor when the realization really hit me. I cried tears of joy as I delivered my toast to her because her husband-to-be loved her the way she deserved to be loved, like I loved her. The love I have for her is so deep that it has endured 14 years, so immense it’s stood the test of distance as I lived in one country and her in another. We went from talking everyday to every now and then, but the love and our friendship was resilient. And to think I used to naively believe female friendships were drama-ridden and not good for the soul. Thankfully I am a recovered from that old misguided sentiment and have amazing women in my life that pulled me away from that point of view, including her. There’s true value in women befriending women: they unequivocally and unabashedly know you, your struggles, your emotions, etc. A best friend pronounces that even further. I find myself in her.

I think that when we think about soulmates, it’s a missing piece told from the perspective of a romantic relationship. I don’t believe that it stops there though. Regarding the topic of soulmates, Eat, Pray, Love author Elizabeth Gilbert says:

“People think a soulmate is a perfect fit, and that’s what everyone wants. But a true soulmate is a mirror, the person who shows everything that’s holding you back, the person who brings you to your own attention so you can change your life. A true soulmate is probably the most important person you’ll ever meet, because they tear down your walls and smack you awake.”

We spend our lives on the pursuit of our better halves, unaware that soulmates come in more forms than just romantic. Below are four reasons your best friend might be all the soulmate you need in life:

She Calms You

The wrong person, the wrong relationship, the wrong friendship can bring out every insecurity you have and make them appear louder and louder, heavier and heavier until you can’t bear the weight anymore and it crushes you completely. You feel small and insignificant. The right relationship does the exact opposite of that. You’re big, important, valuable – all of the things we are taught while we’re young, but emphasized even further by the joy the company you keep brings. That’s often the case for soulmates and in this case, your best friend. As the result of being in something so healthy as the thriving friendship and amazing bond you and your best friend share, you’re safe to be a comfortable and confident you. The friendship radiates a calamity and thus, so do you.

She Mirrors You

What is significant about a mirror? A mirror does not lie. It shows you exactly who you are, flaws and all, and makes no apologies for it. Perfection is not the point of a mirror, imperfections are. Your best friend and soulmate have that in common. They don’t point out your flaws as a means to ridicule you, but instead they raise you up and influence you to embrace those aspects of you because they are what make you who you are. While acting as a mirror for you, you do the same for her, both of you share an unconditional love for one another where you accept the good and bad aspects of each other.

She Connects With You

Ever meet someone who just “gets” you? Well you’ve felt that way about your best friend ever since you met her. She likes the same obscure bands and films as you, listens to the same ratchet music, finishes your sentences, and understands your quirks. The things about you that might make you look weird or crazy to other people, she just gets. Sometimes it takes years, but almost always with a soulmate, it feels instant, easy, and permanent. It’s like you’ve known each other all of your lives when in fact, it’s only been years. And although life might have you apart from each other at times, it’s almost as though your friendship is not dictated by time.

She Challenges You

A lot of people believe that soulmate means relentless ease. Like any relationship involving two people, there will be ups and downs. A telltale sign that it is a soulmate you’re dealing with is that in the face of those challenges, you strengthen oppose to breaking. Through such permanence and stability, you share comfort in knowing that even when times get hard, there is no threat to the demise of the friendship as you work to find yourselves individually while still having each other. She’s not a “yes” woman and isn’t afraid to put you in your place or check you when you need to be checked. You can also talk about controversial subject matter, discussing topics in a mature way in which you seek to understand versus seeking to be right. With hardships and difficult interactions that often take place in relationships, soulmates bring forth necessary life lessons and therein lays the true value of the friendship.

Originally appeared on XONecole.com.

Written by Sheriden Chanel.