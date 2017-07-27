From a kiss of barely-there color to full-throttle brights, the fall 2017 runways delivered major lip moments. In celebration of National Lipstick Day on July 29, mouth off with these gorgeous looks to up your game—and all the tubes you need to get them there.

The lips on Philipp Plein’s New York runway were as bold as the over-the-top looks that sauntered down the catwalk. Playing off shiny pleather puffer jackets and glossy smoky eyes, makeup artist Yadim lavered a lustrous coat of lacquer.

For a similar look, try Maybelline New York Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds in Smoking Red ($8) with a quick coat of Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lipstick in Possessed Plum ($8).

Brock Collection

Whether you’re wearing a cozy sweater or a romantic ruffled gown, a matte nude lip is an elegant as it is understated. Round out the look with a “dusty cheek” and a wash of rust-colored shadow like makeup artist Benjamin Puckey did backstage at Brock Collection.

For a similar look, try NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in Madere ($28).

Jason Wu

“[Jason] likes to have a little bit of something different – not just a regular orange-red lip,” said makeup artist Yadim. To make a “statement,” the pro applied a nearly-neon orange shade to models’ top lips and a cherry red on the bottom before coating both with coordinating glosses for a high-shine, vinyl effect.

For a similar look, try Maybelline New York Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds in Orange Danger and Dynamite Red ($8 each). Finish with a pop of clear gloss like Maybelline New York Lip Studio Shine Shot Lip Topcoat ($6).

Color shy? Confine a vivid shade to just the center of your mouth. Reach for a wine-colored lipstick like one makeup artist Kelli J. Bartlett used at Erin Fetherston, focus the pigment in the middle of your mouth, then rub your top and bottom lips together. Done!

For a similar look, try Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Venom ($17).

Public School

The just-bitten stain at Public School offers a low-maintenance approach to lipstick. Makeup artist Grace Lee pushed crimson pigment into pouts with her fingertip, then intensified the color by tapping a berry hue across the center of models’ mouths. The final effect was meant to look like “a girl had on a deep red, but has been out all day and hasn’t touched it up,” she said.

For a similar look, try The Body Shop Lip and Cheek Stain in Deep Berry ($16).

Altuzarra

Think pink like makeup artist Tom Pecheux did for Altuzarra. The pro dusted a rosy blush across models’ cheeks and lids, then extended the soft, feminine shade to lips to create a tonal look that was totally stunning.

For a similar look, try MAC Lipstick in Politely Pink ($14).

La Perla

La Perla’s lingerie-inspired ready-to-wear deserves a seriously sexy mouth to match. Face painter Erin Parsons filled in lips with a violet liner before dabbing a rich berry over top. Her quick tip for adding dimension to a dark pout: Run a Q-tip dipped in makeup remover down the center of lips to reveal a bit of brightness.”

For a similar look, try Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lip Liner in Plum Passion ($8) and Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds in Midnight Merlot ($7.50).

Tanya Taylor

A far cry from your grandmother’s coral, the modern way to wear this classic hue is to opt for a sheer texture that deposits a wash of color that wakes up your entire face. The shade was done to perfection at Tanya Taylor.

For a similar look, try Lipstick Queen Mornin’ Sunshine ($25), a formula with color-changing pigments that react your lips’ pH and produce the perfect shade of peachy pink.

Bottega Veneta

Creamy caramel lips – a warmer take on a traditional nude – balanced out sultry bronze eyes on the Bottega Veneta runway.

For a similar look, try Giorgio Armani Rouge D’Armani Lipstick in Sand ($38).

H&M

There was nothing shy about the vibrant violet lips makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo crafted for the fast-fashion retailer in Paris. “We haven’t found one girl that doesn’t look good in it,” said the pro backstage. For even more intensity, he dusted a flashy fuchsia blush over top.

For a similar look, try Maybelline New York Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds in Violet Vixen ($7.50).

Originally appeared on Elle.com.

Written by Amber Kallor.