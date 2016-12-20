While many people may not have understood Janelle Monàe’s dedication to black and white ensembles early on, her outfits are all about making a statement. She made it clear in the past that her style choices have a lot to do with paying homage to the uniforms formerly worn by her working-class parents. One thing they have nothing to do with is the opinions or gaze of men. She shut that down in 2015 and repeated such a sentiment when asked about what inspires her style recently:
Sticking to her guns and not feeling the need to sex it up or be anything but true to her own fashion sense has worked big time in Janelle Monàe’s favor as of late. All of her ensembles, while muted in terms of color (aside from a small pop of color somewhere), have been quite stunning as she’s done press rounds for Moonlight and Hidden Figures. From printed black and white jackets with a colorful beret to black and white suits, she finds a way to make the most basic colors in the palette look amazing. Here are a few of our favorite black and white looks from the beauty in 2016:
Originally appeared on MadameNoire.com.
Photo source: Instagram