Emerging artist Micah Johnson debuted his opening collection entitled “What Lines?” at the Woodruff Art Center in Atlanta. Saturday was very hectic for me, I had a wedding across town and if you know Atlanta traffic it can be challenging. However after receiving the invitation to a special art opening I had to make time.

I will admit I didn’t know anything about Micah Johnson as a baseball player, but after walking his gallery I began to learn about Micah Johnson as the artist. The exhibition was simple and sleek, and the crowd complimented the opening. It is always amazing to see a person who lives outside of the limits. Although many know him as a baseball player you can see he is not limited to being known for one type of art.

Some of my favorite pieces were: “Girl with a art gun”, “Basquiat Warhol” and “MLK and Rosa Parks”.