Are you wondering if there are any other beaches to visit on your vacation besides in Florida and California? Did you know you don’t have to go skiing in Colorado or visit overwhelming cities like New York and D.C? Do you want to go abroad, but not to Mexico or the Bahamas? Here’s a list of some not-so-popular but equally-as-enjoyable vacation destinations that you can put on your calendar.

Beaches

Families:

Hilton Head Island– Located on the coast of South Carolina, this island has plenty of beach parks, golf courses, local restaurants, and nature trails. For kids, the Coastal Discovery Museum, Wildlife Refuge, Outdoor Adventure Company, and ZipLine tour are great ways to get the whole family involved. Visit https://www.hiltonheadisland.org/

Singles:

Montauk, NY – Only three hours from Manhattan, this small town at the tip of Long Island is bustling with waterfront bars (check out The Surf Lodge), dance lounges, outdoor concerts, and classic New York Style pizza (try the famous Pizza Village). Visit http://www.onmontauk.com/

Couples:

Sylvia Beach, Oregon- If you’re looking for a cozy, quiet and quaint getaway spot, Sylvia Beach is perfect. Located on the clifftops of Oregon, there’s beautiful views of the coastline, sunsets, and the Yaquina Head Lighthouse, as well as relaxing fireplace pits, candlelit restaurants, and calming beachfronts. Visit http://www.sylviabeachhotel.com/

Mountains

Families:

Northstar California Resort – This ski resort in the California mountains is perfect for all ski and snowboard skill sets, and with over 100 trails any family can find their perfect spot to learn or advance. There’s even a recently added family progression park and a family Apres Snow Play area with games, music and other fun activities. Visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/

Singles:

Killington, Vermont – At this ski resort, the Killington’s Bear Mountain has always attracted young people to its intermediate level courses. Afterward, the bars and restaurants are packed, including the popular Wobbly Barn and Pickle Barrel which each have live music shows and attached nightclubs. Visit http://skivermont.com/killington-resort

Couples:

Heavenly Valley Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe Nevada – If you’re an adventurous couple, this resort is perfect for you. Daytime activities include visiting natural hot springs, snowmobiling, kayaking, hot air ballooning, and sleigh rides. At night, you can enjoy the resort’s outdoor picnic at 9,000 feet (Lake Tahoe’s highest elevation point) and the beautiful alpine lake views. Visit http://www.skiheavenly.com/

Cities

Families:

San Antonio, Texas – This Texan city is filled with free zoos, museums, and theme parks, and the famous Remember the Alamo! exhibit. There’s also relaxing boat rides, river walks, and even fully accessible parks (like Morgan’s Wonderland) for children with special needs. Visit http://visitsanantonio.com/

Singles:

Seattle, Washington- Seattle is the perfect mix of a busy city life and a chill getaway. You can see beautiful waterfalls and visit San Juan Islands (which has orca-spotting activities and forest hikes), as well as go to music venues, shop and go to the many quaint coffee shops back in the city. Visit http://www.visitseattle.org/

Couples:

Amtrak multi-pass- What could be better than traveling the country and seeing multiple cities with someone by your side? Buy this train pass and zip through Chicago, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Denver, DC, New York and Boston; you can spend a few days in each city and hop back on the train, and food and drinks are provided on the trip. Visit https://www.amtrak.com/multi-ride-ten-ride-ticket

Abroad/Outside Continental U.S

Families:

Un-Cruise Adventures, Alaska – Not only is Alaska a must-see destination for its beautiful landscapes and abundant wildlife, but this eight-day cruise has the perfect amount of family-friendly activities. For the water, scuba tours, tide pools explorations, and kayaking; and on land there’s hiking tours and aerial parks. Visit https://www.uncruise.com/

Singles:

Dublin, Ireland – Dublin is a perfect vacation spot to meet people over a pint of Guinness at the many Irish pubs located in the city. The restaurants are fantastic, the nightlife is always busy, and you can catch the beautiful forests and hilltops in various countryside tours outside the main villages. Visit http://www.visitdublin.com/

Couples:

Reykjavik, Ireland – This surprisingly romantic city has stunning landscapes, such as mountains, canyons, green valleys, volcanoes, and caves. It’s a perfect destination to catch the Northern Lights at one of the many Icelandic cafes and restaurants, and you can even take a dip in the famous Blue Lagoon hot springs, accompanied with mud masks and drinks. Visit http://www.visitreykjavik.is/

Words by Kayla Nelson