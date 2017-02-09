Atlanta’s literary enthusiasts packed the house at Cocktails and Conversations to engage in the first installment of the African Americans on the Move Bookclub’s (AAMBC) author talk series featuring Sheree Whitfield, Gocha Hawkins, and Dj Fadelf Jackson. The sold-out event featured an intimate experience with some of Atlanta’s brightest authors. The event featured an author spotlight panel, book signing, social mixer and intimate talk with RHOA star Sheree Whitfield. Guests were treated to an in-depth conversation about the author’s writing process and how aspiring authors could leverage and market to their audience. Attendees also received a chance to purchase books from the authors, take photos and indulged in light refreshments and drinks. Kim Ford moderated the author spotlight which featured Tamika Newhouse (Creator of AAMBC Literary Awards), Gocha (WETv’s L.A. Hair) and DJ Fadelf (BET’s Being Mary Jane). Special guests included: Drea Kelly (VH1’s Hollywood Exes) and Kash Howard(Celebrity Stylist).

The featured authors spotlight included Sheree Whitfield’s “Wives, Fiancees and Side-chicks of Hotlanta,” Gotcha Hawkins’ “Gocha’s Blueprint to Business 101,” and DJ Fadelf’s “Single Man Married Man.”

The 9th Annual AAMBC Literary Awards weekend is set for June 9-11th. To continue the conversation and learn more about the upcoming AAMBC Literary Awards visit www.aambcawards.com.

Gocha (WETv’s L.A. Hair) and Dj Fadelf (BET’s Being Mary Jane) after their panel for Cocktails & Conversations