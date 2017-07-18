This delicious detoxifying salad combines three super foods to help you shed pounds and purge your body of toxins. Cilantro helps detoxify heavy metals, avocado has filling healthy fats and incredible anti-inflammatory effects, the phytonutrients in grapefruit give your live a boost.

Detoxifying Avocado Salad Ingredients:

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 large avocado, halved and sliced

1 grapefruit

Pinch of sea salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions:

Divide the avocado and grapefruit segments between two plates, alternate layers. Shower with fresh cilantro. Season with a pinch of sea salt and then drizzle with olive oil.

Enjoy and Share!

Originally appeared on Instylefashionone.com.