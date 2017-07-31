When you think delivery, you probably don’t imagine a balanced, well-rounded meal—more like pizzas and pad thai, right? But healthy meal delivery services are out there, and there are a lot of them. With a slew of options, there are more healthy food delivery options than we could swipe through in a Tinder binge. So we decided to help you out and find your delivery soulmate. These nine healthy food delivery options, which offer either prepped or premade wholesome recipes and meals, are easy to pull together, taste damn delicious, and are available to be dropped at most doors nationwide (some even deliver internationally!). It’s practically impossible to not find a healthy food delivery service that’s perfect for you.

1. Hello Fresh

Perfect for: Newbie chefs

The details: There are 10 different recipes offered each week, each served in either two- or four-person servings. (No judgment as to how many of you actually are there, though.) The easy-to-follow, minimal-step meals come in meat and vegetarian options—everything from pork tenderloin with cauliflower mash and snap peas to chickpea- and superfood-laced salads—and are offering up breakfast now. Which means you can get down with breakfast for dinner, a personal favorite of ours, anytime.

Cost: Three two-serving meals start at $55.

2. Green Chef

Perfect for: Organic-food lovers

The details: This is the first-ever USDA-certified organic meal kit—free of synthetic pesticides, growth hormones, antibiotics, and GMOs. You can order omnivore, paleo, and gluten-free meals, which are updated weekly. Ingredients come packaged, labeled, and color-coded for organized cooking, and they all take 30 minutes or less to prepare. Other stuff we love: the eco-friendly packaging (the boxes are literally mini fridges, upping the cute factor), the fact that there’s no commitment, and the flexible delivery dates. It’s probably the most chill meal prep kit of the bunch.

Cost: Two-person plans, with three meals per week, start at $63.

Perfect for: The traditional cook

The details: Blue Apron is the OG healthy meal delivery service, and it continues to be one of the best for a reason—they’re good at what they do. Since their launch in 2012, Blue Apron has shipped over 8 million meal prep kits worldwide. Every ingredient is measured, portioned, and packaged, and the step-by-step instructions are easy to follow. It’s worth noting that some meals can take a bit longer than others, but the menu is second to none, with offerings ranging from spaghetti bolognese and za’atar chicken to something like saag paneer. Blue Apron’s so swanky they even offer wine too.

Cost: Two-person plans, with three meals per week, start at $60.

Perfect for: Comfort-food lovers

The details: Peach Dish offers lightened-up versions of classic Dixie dishes, like cajun-style chicken and sausage gumbo, along with desserts like flourless chocolate cake. Thoughtful touches—think reusable organza bags—lend an extra-homey vibe and make you feel like you’re down South for dinner.

Cost: Four servings of one meal starts at $50.

5. Pete’s Paleo

Perfect for: Athletic folks

The details: If you know what a WOD is, Pete’s Paleo is the right meal delivery service for you. Pete’s makes grain- and dairy-free dishes like mango glazed chicken with braised beets and sautéed greens and adobo-braised short ribs with sweet potato mash and bok choy in their San Diego kitchen, and when you receive it, all the work’s done for you except for a quick zap in the microwave or oven. Everything’s vacuum-sealed in BPS-free plastic bags and packed up with plenty of ice, unless you live locally, in which case you can pick up your food at select locations. No more googling “Is this Paleo?”

Cost: Five meals for one person start at $125.

6. Sakara Life

Perfect for: The Instagram addict

The details: Originally available only in New York but now shipping to locations all over the country, this vegan supplier offers plant-based, superfood-heavy meals like seasonal salads, sandwiches, and protein bagels with cashew cheese spread. It’s all quite pretty (not to mention gluten-, dairy-, egg-, and seafood-free), so plate it beautifully with some good lighting—and nail your caption, of course.

Cost: Packages start at $99 per person per day for a five-day plan.

7. Freshly

Perfect for: Extremely busy people

The details: The big promise with Freshly’s premade meals is that you can have breakfast, lunch, or dinner ready in two minutes or less—something we hadn’t heard promised outside of a frozen-meals aisle. Nothing’s frozen, either, and you can pull up every single dish’s nutritional stats on their website to get the quick down-low. Most meals have a high-protein, low-carb profile and zero refined sugars. And their leftover food gets dished out to local food banks and shelters, ensuring there’s limited waste and that as many as possible benefit from the nutritional goodness of Freshly’s eats. All meals are kept insulated in biodegradable, recycled denim—an eco-friendly alternative to styrofoam—that are chic enough for toting after stuff after they’ve been used.

Cost: Four meals per week for one person start at $50.

Perfect for: Serious foodies

The details: There are 13 meal options each week with Home Chef—for example, there’s currently an incredibly delicious-looking blue-cheese-encrusted steak as well as a classic coq au vin—making it ideal for those looking to please picky, highbrow palates or those who love the finer things in life. The service makes it far more affordable than shopping for these ingredients on their own would be, though.

Cost: $59 for three meals for two people, includes all sauces, salts, and oils.

9. Veestro

Perfect for: Picky eaters

The details: Everything’s ready to go from Veestro—the vegan, dairy-free healthy meal delivery service is all about the heat-and-eat, so if you’re slammed at the office, it’s not a big deal, as dinner will still be ready in a few. But the best part is that unlike other delivery services, which are almost exclusively offered with limited meal-plan choices, Veestro’s got all of their offerings à la carte, so you can mix and match their “Plants Please” offerings to customize your perfect menu. (Because you know, not everyone loves tomatoes. Sorry!)

Cost: Meals start at $10 to $12 à la carte.

Originally appeared on Glamour.com.

Written by Rachel Jacoby Zoldan.