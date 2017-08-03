Family vacations can be great fun. This is the time where you can enjoy spending quality time with your family while relaxing and being entertained. With the rise of gas prices, air flight ticket costs, and hotel expenses, going on vacation can put a big dent in your budget, even if you’ve been saving ahead. So, as you plan for your upcoming vacation, here are a few tips on how to save money on vacation with your family.

Travel

Consider taking the bus. Some long distance buses have spacious seating and free Wi-Fi. They often have fares less than $50 to certain destinations. This is a great way to save money on travel to your vacation destination.

Consider planning your family vacation with another family or some friends. Carpool to share the travel expenses of gas and parking. If you choose to fly, look for discounted flight fares online. For the best airline fares, be sure to make your reservations at least two or three weeks in advance.

Lodging

Great hotel deals can also be found online. Hotel discount websites will help you find hotels with reasonable or discounted rates. Getting lodging discounts and specials can sometimes be as simple as contacting the hotel or motel directly and just asking. Inquire about military, student, AAA, or government employee discounts. Choose hotels with complimentary meals or a suite-style setup that includes a kitchenette to save money on food as well.

Food

Dining out can be a huge expense while on vacation with the family. Save money on food by getting an inexpensive cooler and filling it with your family’s favorite drinks, fruit, and homemade sandwiches to enjoy during the trip or at the hotel. Buy snacks in bulk to munch on between meals. If you have children under the age of 12, go to restaurants where children eat for free or at a discount. Also, check daily deal websites for great deals at restaurants in the area.

Family Fun

What’s a vacation without entertainment? If you and your family are staying at a hotel, ask the front desk or concierge if they offer extra benefits, such as movie tickets, zoo tickets, or passes to other family-friendly activities in the area. Go to the beach or to a local park to enjoy a free or low-cost day.

Staycation

Avoiding the expense of traveling altogether may be more attractive to your budget. Staying at a local hotel in your city for a few days can sometimes be just as fun as going out-of-town. You can also stay at your own home but make a point to check out some local attractions, such as the local museum, sports arena, zoo, aquarium or park for a family picnic.

Planning is the key when you want to save money on vacation. Use these tips to protect your budget while having a fabulously frugal, fun-filled family vacation.

Originally appeared on CESISolutions.org.

Written by Tarra Jackson.