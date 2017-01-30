Unlike previous years, the 23rd annual SAG Awards doubled as a forum to discuss shocking recent political changes brought about by Donald Trump in the days leading up to the show. From Yara Shahidi’s moving response to the Muslim ban to Kerry Washington’s important accessory, there was no shortage of impactful moments. Here, a look at a different kind of statement, the standout hair and makeup on the red carpet.

Yara Shahidi

Shahidi demonstrates how a deep, slick side part elevates an understated makeup look to evening status.

Janelle Monae

Double buns get the red carpet treatment with help from your favorite throwback hair accessory, butterfly clips.

Kerry Washington

For Washington’s deep smokey eyes, makeup artist Carola Gonzalez used Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow + Built-In Primer in Smoky Steel.

Henson debuted a subtle side shave.

Tracee Ellis Ross

There’s nothing basic about Ellis Ross’s braided texture play.

