Mornings can be a struggle for anyone. Getting out the door on time is a cause for celebration. On top of getting yourself prepared for the day, imagine what it’s like adding children to the mix. If you are a working mom, then you know the struggle is real. Who has time for full makeup applications when you must take care of the children and get ready for work at the same time. If you need a little help, here are a few tips that will save you a time with your makeup routine.

1. Skip the Foundation

Here’s a big time saver, either skip the foundation completely or opt for a tinted moisturizer. This 2-in-1 combo will provide coverage and keep you skin hydrated all day long. Adding a primer underneath will boost hydration levels and help make your moisturizer last. Try using e.l.f. Tinted Moisturizer, which contains SPF 20. You can purchase at Walmart for approximately $4.00.

2. Use Concealer if Needed

Concealer is great if you have tired eyes with dark circles. You can use it with or without the tinted moisturizer. My suggestion is to try Black Opal True Color Flawless Perfecting Concealer. It’s lightweight and creamy and all you need is a quick swipe to hide imperfections. It can also be purchased at your local drug store, retailing for approximately $6.00.

3. Make Your Eyes Pop

Everyone looks good in black mascara. It provides a dramatic frame for the eyes. You can quickly use a coat or two of to make your eyes look fresh and more awake. Try Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara for $5.99 at Walgreens. If you don’t wear mascara, eyeliner can boost the appearance of your eyes as well.

4. Add Lip Color

The last step in your quick makeup routine is to add a splash of color to pump up your lips. Here a quick tip: Instead of putting the gloss on like lipstick, apply gloss to the middle of your bottom lip only and rub lip together or use a lip brush for a smoother application. If you want a bit more of color, add your gloss over a neutral lipstick. For brown skin tones try: brown based shades or rose, mauve and berry. For darker skinned tones, deep plums, chocolates and reds look great. NYX offers different shades of matte, oil, cream and lip tints for approximately $7.00.

There you have it! It is possible to have a quick morning makeup routine. If you need a shorter version, simply moisture your skin, add a little face powder, lip balm and go!

Originally appeared on CurlyNikki.com

Written by Monica Williams

Header Photo Source