Getting the information we need from the swipe of a button has become more and more accessible each day. We look to mobile applications to provide discounts, entertainment and to simplify our lives. The exciting truth is that apps are a powerful way to stay informed and engaged while on-the-go.

But what if there were a mobile beauty app that allowed you to discover local hairdressers, new hairstyles for your unique texture, a customized list of hair products that were designed for your hair type and a social community where you could share hair tips ALL-DAY-LONG!

Where are these beauty apps? Swoops down in her superwoman suit We’ve found them!

Tress App

Founders: Priscilla Hazel, Esther Olatunde and Cassandra Sarfo

Tress is a platform that provides exciting new features for your hairstyle inspirational needs. This app allows users to discover and share beautiful new hairstyles, get detailed hairstyle information and engage with the Tress hair care community.

This app has not only drawn attention from Techpoint and Y Combinator, but these millennials have attracted some of THE best mentors and investors from around the world.

Bantu App

Founder: John Eke; Co-founders, Meron Berhe and Richard Kyereboah

With its sleek and easy-to-use interface, the Bantu App displays a comprehensive list of local hairstylists for your every hair need; Talk about having a rich rolodex of hairstylists at your fingertips. And to spike your interest of the app even more, the advance search option allows users to search for hairdressers according to their ratings and pricing so you know what you’re getting before you even sit down (You can thank me later).

Smart technologies, like this app, are designed to minimize the headache of searching high and low for beauty services. This curated list will definitely save a curly girl’s life.

CurlMatch

Founder: Shani Blount

A simple and innovative app that takes the confusion out of your hair product choices, CurlMatch matches your unique hair type with select hair product recommendations to give you customized results at your fingertips.

Exclusively made for the girls with the curls, this app brings a unique set of features to help save you time and money. In order to get the most out of your experience, users are asked to complete the ‘Curl Quotient (CQ) Test’ to get a more personalized product portfolio.

I suspect, this app to replace the way we shop for hair care products in the future.

Words by Angela King.