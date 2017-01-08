Check out some of hottest looks of some of our favorite celebrities at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

1. NAOMI CAMPBELL

Naomi Campbell looks great on the red carpet.

2. ANGELA BASSETT

Angela Bassett goes bold in a pink Christian Siriano gown.

3. ZAZIE BEETZ

Zazie Beetz wears all black on the red carpet.

4. KERRY WASHINGTON

Kerry Washington stuns in Dolce & Gabbana.

5. VIOLA DAVIS

Viola Davis wins her first Golden Globe Award in yellow. Shine on!

6. REGINA KING

Regina King sparkles in Romona Keveza.

7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Tracee Ellis Ross gives us glam in Zuhair Murad.

8. OCTAVIA SPENCER

Octavia Spencer suits up in style for the Golden Globes.

9. JANELLE MONAE

Janelle sticks to black and white in Armani Prive’

10. YVETTE NICOLE BROWN

Yvette Nicole Brown sparkles and shines on the red carpet.

11. ISSA RAE

12. SIMONE BILES

Simone Biles is winning in white.

Trevante rocks a tux on the red carpet.

14. RUTH NEGGA

It was all about metallics for Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton.

15. ZOE SALDANA

Zoe Saldana gives pink power in Gucci.

16. NAOMIE HARRIS

Naomie Harris is gorgeous in Armani Prive’.

17. DONALD GLOVER

Chocolate on chocolate in Gucci.

18. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND

Chrissy Teigen (in Marchesa) and John Legend stun as a couple on the red carpet.

19. THANDIE NEWTON

Thandie gives fashion fire in Monse.

Originally appeared on HelloBeautiful.com.