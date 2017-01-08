Check out some of hottest looks of some of our favorite celebrities at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
1. NAOMI CAMPBELL
Naomi Campbell looks great on the red carpet.
2. ANGELA BASSETT
Angela Bassett goes bold in a pink Christian Siriano gown.
3. ZAZIE BEETZ
Zazie Beetz wears all black on the red carpet.
4. KERRY WASHINGTON
Kerry Washington stuns in Dolce & Gabbana.
5. VIOLA DAVIS
Viola Davis wins her first Golden Globe Award in yellow. Shine on!
6. REGINA KING
Regina King sparkles in Romona Keveza.
7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Tracee Ellis Ross gives us glam in Zuhair Murad.
8. OCTAVIA SPENCER
Octavia Spencer suits up in style for the Golden Globes.
9. JANELLE MONAE
Janelle sticks to black and white in Armani Prive’
10. YVETTE NICOLE BROWN
Yvette Nicole Brown sparkles and shines on the red carpet.
11. ISSA RAE
12. SIMONE BILES
Simone Biles is winning in white.
13. TREVANTE RHODES
Trevante rocks a tux on the red carpet.
14. RUTH NEGGA
It was all about metallics for Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton.
15. ZOE SALDANA
Zoe Saldana gives pink power in Gucci.
16. NAOMIE HARRIS
Naomie Harris is gorgeous in Armani Prive’.
17. DONALD GLOVER
Chocolate on chocolate in Gucci.
18. CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND
Chrissy Teigen (in Marchesa) and John Legend stun as a couple on the red carpet.
19. THANDIE NEWTON
Thandie gives fashion fire in Monse.
