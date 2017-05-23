Over the past weekend the Funk Fest Tour stopped in Atlanta, Ga. for three days, May 19-21, at Wolf Creek Amphitheater, bringing back the sounds of old school hip hop and R & B.

The festival performances included artists such as Digable Planet, Ro James, Tela (Rapper), Dungeon Family, Kilo Ali, Erykah Badu, SWV, Mystikal, Bell Biv Devoe, En Vogue, Guy featuring Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, Demetria Mckinney, Joe, Brandy, and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds who performed some of their greatest hit songs that definitely keep the crowd singing along and dancing.

In addition, Tupac fans got a chance to experience an inside look into the “All Eyes On Me” upcoming film. The experience included viewing the exclusive footage inside of a state of art Cine-Transformer that seats 90 people. The film is set to hit theaters June 16.

This year Funk Fest added a few more cities to the tour thus becoming a 10-City tour, below is the list or remaining dates and cities for the 2017 Tour.

Mobile, AL- June 6th, Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds

Little Rock, AR- June 10th, First Security Amphitheater

Charlotte, NC- August 12th, PNC Music Pavilion

Tallahassee, FL- October 13th, FAMU Stadium

Miami, FL- December 30th, Miramar Regional Park

Photos: Chante Jacobs/Urban Scope Media Atl