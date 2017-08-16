These 15 Purple-icious Lipsticks are haute and look good on any complexion.

BOBBI BROWN CRUSHED LIP COLOR IN LILAC

This sweet lavender color features a faded finish that suggests you just made out. Love!

$29, barneys.com

CLINIQUE CHUBBY PLUMP & SHINE LIQUID LIP PLUMPING GLOSS IN GOLIATH GRAPE

Pump up the volume with a couple of swipes of this super shiny, lip-plumping gloss in a wearable warm purple.

$17, clinique.com

DIOR FALL 2017 LIMITED EDITION METALIZER IN 898 PLUM REFLEXION

Look like a cool futuristic fembot when you slick this plummy molten metal onto your lids and lips.

$25, dior.com

ESSENCE SHINE SHINE SHINE LIP GLOSS IN RUNWAY, YOUR WAY

Try the purple trend for pocket change with this gloss that imparts a mirror-like shine that’s not actually smooth, not sticky.

$2.99, ulta.com

ESTEE LAUDER PURE COLOR LOVE LIPSTICK IN NOVA NOIR AND UP BEET

Meant to be mixed-and-matched, Estee’s newest lip innovation lets you customize your color. For example, experiment with different ways of layering this pair of purples-one matte, the other foil-to get a look you love.

$22, esteelauder.com

HUDA BEAUTY LIP STROBE IN FEARLESS

While the shade name implies you have to be a makeup daredevil to wear it, the copper-flecked opaque purple gloss requires less courage than you’d expect.

$18, sephora.com

LIME CRIME DIAMOND CRUSHER IRIDESCENT LIP TOPPER IN TRIP

Another case for going full-on disco lips is this bananas glitter lip highlighter. It’s like a unicorn rave in a tube.

$18, urbanoutfitters.com

MAKE UP FOR EVER ARTIST LIQUID MATTE LIPSTICK IN 505

Keep the rest of your makeup light when wearing this dramatically deep matte lipstick to avoid veering into goth territory. Unless, of course, that’s the look you’re going for.

$20, sephora.com

MILK MAKEUP LIP METAL IN WILLOW

Oooh, shiny! Cover your lips in chrome-like color that’s actually comfortable.

$24, milkmakeup.com

NARS POWERMATTE LIP PIGMENT IN LONDON CALLING

If you’re not totally sold on the color of the moment, consider this lilac-tinged rosy shade your gateway purple.

$26, narscosmetics.com

NYX LIQUID SUEDE METALLIC MATTE IN EGO

While metallic purple on your lips is definitely not subtle, this liquid lipstick’s matte finish tones down the intensity (but just slightly).

$7.50, nyxcosmetics.com

PAT MCGRATH MATTE TRANCE LIPSTICK IN DEEP VOID 210

Because only a precious few can pull off black lipstick, consider this nearly-as-dark shade a more flattering alternative.

$38, sephora.com

TRISH MCEVOY BEAUTY BOOSTER LIP & CHEEK COLOR IN PLUM

For on-the-go types, this cheek and lip pencil loaded with the perfect plum shade is just the thing to stash in your carry-on.

$31, bergdorfgoodman.com

URBAN DECAY VICE SPECIAL EFFECTS LONG-LASTING WATER-RESISTANT LIP TOPCOAT IN REVERB

Convert any lipcolor into a sparkly disco ball with a swipe of this transformative topcoat.

$18, urbandecay.com

YVES SAINT LAURENT TATOUAGE COUTURE IN VIOLET CONVICTION

Remember when tattooed makeup was all the rage? This quick-drying, long-wearing matte stain is like that except without the commitment and pain.

$36, yslbeauty.com

Originally appeared on Elle.com.

By Katie Dickens