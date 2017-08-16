These 15 Purple-icious Lipsticks are haute and look good on any complexion.
BOBBI BROWN CRUSHED LIP COLOR IN LILAC
This sweet lavender color features a faded finish that suggests you just made out. Love!
$29, barneys.com
CLINIQUE CHUBBY PLUMP & SHINE LIQUID LIP PLUMPING GLOSS IN GOLIATH GRAPE
Pump up the volume with a couple of swipes of this super shiny, lip-plumping gloss in a wearable warm purple.
$17, clinique.com
DIOR FALL 2017 LIMITED EDITION METALIZER IN 898 PLUM REFLEXION
Look like a cool futuristic fembot when you slick this plummy molten metal onto your lids and lips.
$25, dior.com
ESSENCE SHINE SHINE SHINE LIP GLOSS IN RUNWAY, YOUR WAY
Try the purple trend for pocket change with this gloss that imparts a mirror-like shine that’s not actually smooth, not sticky.
$2.99, ulta.com
ESTEE LAUDER PURE COLOR LOVE LIPSTICK IN NOVA NOIR AND UP BEET
Meant to be mixed-and-matched, Estee’s newest lip innovation lets you customize your color. For example, experiment with different ways of layering this pair of purples-one matte, the other foil-to get a look you love.
$22, esteelauder.com
HUDA BEAUTY LIP STROBE IN FEARLESS
While the shade name implies you have to be a makeup daredevil to wear it, the copper-flecked opaque purple gloss requires less courage than you’d expect.
$18, sephora.com
LIME CRIME DIAMOND CRUSHER IRIDESCENT LIP TOPPER IN TRIP
Another case for going full-on disco lips is this bananas glitter lip highlighter. It’s like a unicorn rave in a tube.
$18, urbanoutfitters.com
MAKE UP FOR EVER ARTIST LIQUID MATTE LIPSTICK IN 505
Keep the rest of your makeup light when wearing this dramatically deep matte lipstick to avoid veering into goth territory. Unless, of course, that’s the look you’re going for.
$20, sephora.com
MILK MAKEUP LIP METAL IN WILLOW
Oooh, shiny! Cover your lips in chrome-like color that’s actually comfortable.
$24, milkmakeup.com
NARS POWERMATTE LIP PIGMENT IN LONDON CALLING
If you’re not totally sold on the color of the moment, consider this lilac-tinged rosy shade your gateway purple.
$26, narscosmetics.com
NYX LIQUID SUEDE METALLIC MATTE IN EGO
While metallic purple on your lips is definitely not subtle, this liquid lipstick’s matte finish tones down the intensity (but just slightly).
$7.50, nyxcosmetics.com
PAT MCGRATH MATTE TRANCE LIPSTICK IN DEEP VOID 210
Because only a precious few can pull off black lipstick, consider this nearly-as-dark shade a more flattering alternative.
$38, sephora.com
TRISH MCEVOY BEAUTY BOOSTER LIP & CHEEK COLOR IN PLUM
For on-the-go types, this cheek and lip pencil loaded with the perfect plum shade is just the thing to stash in your carry-on.
$31, bergdorfgoodman.com
URBAN DECAY VICE SPECIAL EFFECTS LONG-LASTING WATER-RESISTANT LIP TOPCOAT IN REVERB
Convert any lipcolor into a sparkly disco ball with a swipe of this transformative topcoat.
$18, urbandecay.com
YVES SAINT LAURENT TATOUAGE COUTURE IN VIOLET CONVICTION
Remember when tattooed makeup was all the rage? This quick-drying, long-wearing matte stain is like that except without the commitment and pain.
$36, yslbeauty.com
