Between roasting a turkey, mashing potatoes, making gravy and generally turning your home kitchen into an industrial-grade feast-making factory, bartending is probably the last thing on your mind for Thursday. But the guests and, more importantly, you, will need drinks.
Here are 11 super-easy Thanksgiving cocktails that you can make in no time.
1. Bacchanalian
Essentially a chilled mulled wine, this cocktail is a great way to use up any half-empty bottles of red wine.
2. Maple-Bourbon Smash
Maple syrup transforms a classic old-fashioned into a perfect seasonal cocktail.
3. Citrus, Brandy and Pineapple Punch
This easy brandy cocktail from drinks artisan Chris Harrison is mildly sweet and nicely boozy, with a bit of spice from nutmeg.
4. Cranberry Caipirinha
Use a handful of spare cranberries to make this tart, refreshing cocktail.
5. Pomme Petillant
Deceptively simple, this two-ingredient cocktail highlights the pungent flavor and aroma of Calvados, an oak-aged apple brandy from Normandy, France.
6. Lumberjack Julep
This play on the classic bourbon–based mint julep adds rye whiskey to the mix and swaps out simple syrup for maple syrup.
7. Cava and Pomegranate Cocktails
This easy trick makes quick work of removing the seeds from a pomegranate. Give the task to an impatient guest and from there, this fruity, sparkling cocktail practically mixes itself.
8. Manzarita
Apple juice and cinnamon give this tequila smash an autumnal feel.
9. Apple–Brandy Hot Toddies
© Rob Howard
A hot toddy is basically a shot or two of any spirit added to a cup of hot water. This variation gets its fall flavors from Calvados and cinnamon sticks.
10. Hard Cider Sangria
© Christina Holmes
Instead of wine, this juicy sangria is made with hard cider spiked with lemon juice and apple brandy.
11. Big Apple Martini
Applejack brandy, sweet vermouth, apple cider and a dash of Angostura bitters make for an easy, warming martini.
Originally appeared on FoodAndWine.com.