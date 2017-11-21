Between roasting a turkey, mashing potatoes, making gravy and generally turning your home kitchen into an industrial-grade feast-making factory, bartending is probably the last thing on your mind for Thursday. But the guests and, more importantly, you, will need drinks.

Use a handful of spare cranberries to make this tart, refreshing cocktail.

Deceptively simple, this two-ingredient cocktail highlights the pungent flavor and aroma of Calvados, an oak-aged apple brandy from Normandy, France.

This play on the classic bourbon–based mint julep adds rye whiskey to the mix and swaps out simple syrup for maple syrup.

This easy trick makes quick work of removing the seeds from a pomegranate. Give the task to an impatient guest and from there, this fruity, sparkling cocktail practically mixes itself.

Apple juice and cinnamon give this tequila smash an autumnal feel.

A hot toddy is basically a shot or two of any spirit added to a cup of hot water. This variation gets its fall flavors from Calvados and cinnamon sticks.

Instead of wine, this juicy sangria is made with hard cider spiked with lemon juice and apple brandy.

Applejack brandy, sweet vermouth, apple cider and a dash of Angostura bitters make for an easy, warming martini.

