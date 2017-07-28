“I’m tired of seeing Black love,” said no one ever! So, in honor of Grace Gealey’s 33rd birthday today, we decided to pay tribute to the actress’s beautiful love story with fellow Empire star Trai Byers.

The couple’s romance is straight out of a Tyler Perry movie — or Lee Daniels scripted drama — with the two having met on the set of Empire during filming for the hit Fox show. They became engaged in 2015 and walked down the aisle on Grand Cayman Island on April 14, 2016.

Since then, the two have been inseperable — on the red carpet at least, and we love every single minute of it. Here’s a look at 10 red carpets Boo Boo Kitty killed with her boo Trai Byers.

Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Entertainment Weekly’s celebration honoring nominees for The Screen Actors Guild Awards January 28 in LA.

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills.

Credit: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

BET American Black Film Festival Awards February 17 of this year in LA.

Credit: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

The 47TH NAACP Image Awards

Credit: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

48th NAACP Image Awards

Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

The 2016 Fox Upfront at Wollman Rink in New York City May 16, 2016.

Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2015

Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

Empire premiere at Zanuck Theater May 20, 2016

Credit: Getty

The Alliance for Children’s Rights event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel March 10, 2016

Credit: Getty

The I Have A Dream Foundation event at the Skirball Cultural Center on March 20, 2016.

Originally appeared MadameNoire.com.

Written by Brande Victorian.